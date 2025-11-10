UNIS Hanoi marks UN Day with 3,000-strong celebration

Unis Hanoi celebrates United Nations Day and 80 years of global partnership

On November 7, UNIS Hanoi brought together nearly 3,000 members of Vietnam’s international community to celebrate United Nations Day. This year’s event was especially significant, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and 80 years since Vietnam gained independence, highlighting a shared commitment to a peaceful, sustainable, and inclusive future.

Distinguished guests from the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and numerous embassies and international organisations joined families, alumni, and staff for a vibrant ceremony that reflected the school’s unique role as a bridge between the UN and Vietnam.

“UNIS Hanoi was founded through a visionary partnership between the United Nations and the government of Vietnam - a partnership that continues to inspire and empower our students,” said Dr Elizabeth Gale, head of School at UNIS Hanoi. “As we celebrate these anniversaries, we also celebrate the generations of young people learning to lead with empathy, purpose, and global responsibility.”

Dr Elizabeth Gale, head of School at UNIS Hanoi

The morning opened with the much-anticipated Parade of Nations, featuring students representing the school’s 63 nationalities and carrying the flags of all 195 UN member states. A student-led assembly followed, blending music, dance, and heartfelt reflections on what it means to be global citizens in a world that needs unity more than ever.

This year’s United Nations Day is also linked to Gaia, the spectacular installation of Earth by British artist Luke Jerram, which continues to inspire environmental awareness and collective action at UNIS Hanoi. The illuminated Earth artwork - which captivated thousands of visitors during its public display in Tay Ho earlier this month - served as both backdrop and symbol for the day, reminding everyone present of the planet we share and the urgent need to protect it.

Following the assembly, the community gathered for the traditional International community lunch, where families shared dishes from around the world, celebrating unity through food, friendship, and culture.

“United Nations Day is a moment to reflect on how far we have come - and how much more we can achieve together,” said Pauline Tamesis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam. “The spirit of partnership and inclusion we see here at UNIS Hanoi is exactly what the UN stands for: learning together, acting together, and shaping a sustainable and peaceful future for all.”

For almost four decades, UNIS Hanoi has embodied the ideals of the United Nations through education. Founded in 1988, it remains a testament to the strength of collaboration between Vietnam and the UN - a place where students learn to connect knowledge with action and to shape a better world for the next 80 years and beyond.

