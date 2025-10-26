UN Secretary-General commends Vietnam’s global leadership

The meeting took place on October 25 at the National Convention Centre on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for the Hanoi Convention on Countering Cybercrime. Prime Minister Chinh noted that the visit reflected the UN’s enduring support for Vietnam, from post-war reconstruction to its ongoing reform and global integration journey.

Photo: Duc Thanh

He expressed Vietnam’s wish for continued UN support as the country embarks on a new phase of development, adding that Vietnam stands ready to make greater contributions to the UN’s activities in the coming years.

The PM praised the UN’s significant contributions to global peace, development, and the protection of human rights, noting that in an increasingly complex multipolar world, the UN’s central role in maintaining order and cooperation is more crucial than ever.

“Vietnam consistently upholds multilateralism with the United Nations at its core,” said Prime Minister Chinh. “The hosting of the signing ceremony for the Convention on Countering Cybercrime stands as a clear demonstration of our strong commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and collective global efforts.”

Updating the UN secretary-general on Vietnam’s recent progress, PM Chinh noted that despite global uncertainties, the country has maintained socio-political stability and achieved robust economic recovery, with growth projected at around 8 per cent in 2025. Vietnam, he said, is determined to become a high-income developed nation by 2045, through bold policy innovation, institutional reform, and breakthroughs in key sectors.

Photo: Duc Thanh

He proposed that Vietnam and the UN strengthen cooperation in three priority areas.

First, in climate change response and energy transition, he called for UN support in mobilising preferential climate finance, transferring next-generation clean technologies, and enhancing national resilience.

Second, he urged the UN to continue promoting global financial reform, facilitate digital transformation for inclusive growth, and help Vietnam access development resources to accelerate progress towards the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Third, he stressed the importance of upholding the UN Charter, international law, and global solidarity in addressing emerging challenges and conflicts worldwide.

Secretary-General Guterres congratulated Vietnam on successfully hosting the UN Convention on Countering Cybercrime, describing it as a testament to Vietnam’s growing leadership and proactive engagement in multilateral forums.

He highlighted the country’s contributions to peacekeeping, sustainable development, and climate action, underscoring that Vietnam has become a trusted and constructive partner within the global community.

“The United Nations will continue to stand with Vietnam in its new phase of development,” Guterres said, “Particularly in advancing climate commitments, accelerating the SDGs, and driving global financial reform.”

He also commended Vietnam’s rising international stature and the broad respect it commands from the global community, a reflection of its historical resilience, achievements in peace and development, and strong diplomatic ties with all UN member states.