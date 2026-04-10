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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UK partners with ASEAN to boost creative economy

April 10, 2026 | 15:26
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A new collaboration between the UK and ASEAN will support research and policy development, aiming to strengthen the region’s creative industries and trade links.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - The success and impact of the ASEAN–UK Advancing Creative Economy programme was on show at the recent 2nd ASEAN–UK Creative Economy Symposium 2026 in Manila. The Symposium showcased how research, capacity building, and regional collaboration are shaping the future of the creative economy across Southeast Asia, further advancing the goals of the ASEAN Creative Economy Sustainability Framework, adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit. The Symposium also celebrated the 5th anniversary of the ASEAN–UK Dialogue Partnership, focused on deepening cooperation and connection.

The Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines, together with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the British Council and the ASEAN Secretariat, convened over 270 leaders, policymakers, creatives, and investors from ASEAN and the United Kingdom in Manila for the ASEAN–UK Creative Economy Symposium 2026, reinforcing the region's push to harness the creative economy as a key driver of growth, innovation, and cultural identity.

Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), Satvinder Singh, said:
"ASEAN is well-positioned to harness the full potential of the creative economy. Six out of eleven ASEAN Member States now rank among the top 70 globally in the WIPO Global Innovation Index's creative outputs dimension. ASEAN recognises that intangible assets, such as intellectual property, brands, and design as the currencies of modern creative economy. The ideas, expressions, and innovations our creators produce must be protected, valued, and commercialised."

UK Ambassador to ASEAN, Helen Fazey, said:
"The UK and ASEAN are advancing together through trust, cooperation, and shared priorities. This partnership reflects a strong and growing relationship built on mutual respect and a shared ambition to support sustainable economic growth, innovation, and opportunity across the region. Through initiatives like the ASEAN–UK Advancing Creative Economy programme, we are deepening collaboration, strengthening people-to-people links, and supporting the development of vibrant and resilient creative sectors."

ASEAN-focused research highlights pathways for growth in the creative economy
New research under the ASEAN–UK Advancing Creative Economy initiative is providing critical insights into the evolution and economic potential of cultural industries across the region.

Arts and Technologies in ASEAN: Interconnected Parts, commissioned by the British Council, examines the fast-growing creative technology landscape across ASEAN. Drawing on more than 60 interviews and case studies, the report explores how artists are using digital tools—from AI to immersive media—while also analysing the regulatory environments shaping innovation. It highlights both the dynamism of the sector and the need for stronger support systems to sustain growth.

Complementing this, the Regional Perception Poll on the ASEAN Creative Economy offers a comprehensive view of how the sector is understood across the region. Based on insights from over 4,000 respondents, including both producers and audiences, the study highlights the interconnected nature of creative ecosystems and the relationships between artists, industries, policymakers, and communities. Its findings underscore the need for tailored, context-specific strategies and stronger regional collaboration to unlock further growth.

Together, these research outputs provide valuable evidence to inform policy, guide investment, and strengthen UK–ASEAN partnerships.Building on this work, a new ASEAN festival research and mapping initiative is underway, expanding earlier studies to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the region's diverse festival landscape and identify opportunities for future collaboration.

Country Director Indonesia and Director South East Asia, Summer Xia, said:
"Through the ASEAN–UK Advancing Creative Economy initiative, we are investing in the research, skills, and partnerships needed to support long-term growth in the creative sector. The symposium in Manila was an important opportunity to share these resources and ensure they are shaped by and for the region. By working closely with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the ASEAN Secretariat, we are helping to build a stronger, more connected creative economy across ASEAN countries."

Underscoring the broader vision of the initiative, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) San Lwin has reaffirmed, in separate engagements, that the ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy programme maximises the region's creative potential to fuel socio-economic growth and cultural exchange. He reiterated the shared commitment to leveraging innovation and creativity as key connectors to drive prosperity, deepen cultural unity, advance social equity, and promote sustainable, inclusive development in order to forge an "ASEAN Community of Opportunities for All."

Learn more at: ASEAN Creative Economy Initiative

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
www.britishcouncil.org

By British Council

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TagTag:
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