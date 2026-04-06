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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASEAN influencers visit Beibu Gulf in cultural tourism exchange

April 06, 2026 | 11:21
(0) user say
Southeast Asian content creators participated in a Chinese promotional program highlighting regional travel destinations to international audiences.

NANNING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - Recently, the "Romantic Coast, Beautiful Southern Border" promotion — a new-media cultural and tourism campaign inviting ASEAN travel influencers to check in across Guangxi's Beibu Gulf — was held in six cities: Nanning, Beihai, Qinzhou, Fangchenggang, Yulin and Chongzuo. The event invited travel influencers from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia, and formed a media delegation with representatives from China News Service, China Culture Daily, Guangxi Daily and others. Working along two routes, they took in the Beibu Gulf (Guangxi) Golden Tourism Belt in depth, using their lenses to capture the beauty of mountains and sea and their pens to tell stories of the southern border, so that the unique charm of Guangxi's Beibu Gulf could ride the wave of the internet and go viral across ASEAN social circles.

Six days, six cities, two routes — the itinerary was full and surprises kept coming. Among the flower seas of Qingxiu Mountain, breezes carrying the scent of blossoms brushed their faces; beside the China-Vietnam border river, they shared coffee across the water and sampled borderland atmosphere; on Weizhou Island by volcanic rock, they waited for a tangerine-red sunset over the sea, a panorama that left influencers calling it "breathtaking"; beneath Zhenwu Pavilion, the nail-free, bolt-free pure-wood construction amazed everyone; at the Jing ethnic museum, the plaintive notes of the single-stringed lute lingered in the ear; in the swell of Sanniang Bay, playful white dolphins suddenly appeared... These vivid, restorative experiences were captured on camera and in writing by the influencers, transformed into short videos and illustrated guides, crossing oceans to precisely strike the hearts of ASEAN netizens and make viewers yearn for the destination even through their screens.

Why the Beibu Gulf? This cultural-tourism exchange was bound to happen.

The Beibu Gulf (Guangxi) is already China's foremost "traffic window" for exchanges with ASEAN. Geographic proximity and shared cultural roots make it the most familiar first stop for ASEAN visitors entering China. Nanning is a gateway and frontline of China-ASEAN openness and cooperation, known as the "China Green City" and "a place beloved by folk singers," and holding honors such as the UN-Habitat Award, National Civilized City, National Ecological Garden City, National Sanitary City, National Forest City, and China Excellent Tourist City. As the permanent host city of the China-ASEAN Expo, every autumn political leaders, businesspeople and tourists from ASEAN converge here—so the city already carries an innate warmth for ASEAN guests. Fangchenggang lies just a river away from Mong Cai, Vietnam; border residents routinely cross over to visit, and Cantonese, Zhuang and Vietnamese blend seamlessly through the streets. Detian Waterfall in Chongzuo spans China and Vietnam—China on the left bank, Vietnam on the right—where the roar of the falls brings the two countries' stories together in a single striking scene. Beihai was one of the earliest departure ports on the ancient Maritime Silk Road and still welcomes cruises and travelers from Southeast Asia; on Silver Beach you can often hear familiar Thai and Malay languages. Container ships from Qinzhou Port shuttle frequently between the Beibu Gulf and ASEAN ports. Although Yulin is inland, its trade in traditional Chinese medicine links it to ASEAN markets—medicinal materials distributed from Yulin reach Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and beyond each year, forming an "invisible tie" with ASEAN.

This geographic closeness creates a natural cultural affinity. As the influencers observed, ASEAN visitors can immediately find familiar "home tastes" upon arriving in the Beibu Gulf—Vietnamese drip coffee, Thai spices, Malaysian Musang King durian and other ASEAN foods are everywhere, prompting comments like "it feels just like home." At the same time, the majestic beat of Zhuang bronze drums, the intangible-heritage charm of the Jing one-stringed lute, the resplendent singing of Yong opera, and the craftmanship of Zhenwu Pavilion introduce them to a different facet of Chinese culture. That blend of "familiar surprises and friendly strangeness" is Guangxi Beibu Gulf's most compelling cultural-tourism asset—it is not a faraway, unattainable place but a heartwarming destination ASEAN visitors can "come to on a whim," and a treasure trove where many find they "don't want to leave."

For these reasons, the campaign deliberately targeted ASEAN travel influencers as "seeders." This was not a one-way promotional push but a two-way content co-creation. Influencers used their native languages and the forms their followers trust to share authentic experiences in Guangxi. That natural trust and empathy cut far deeper than blunt advertising. As one accompanying journalist remarked, "When they post it, ASEAN audiences just can't stop watching." The influencers understand exactly what their followers want to see and how to bring a city to life in the most relatable way.

With policy incentives and innovative communication, the gateway to culture and tourism in the Beibu Gulf is opening wider and wider!

To stand out in the cultural tourism scene, it's not enough to have stunning attractions—thoughtful service matters just as much. The implementation of inbound travel facilitation policies such as "China's 240-hour visa-free transit" and "instant tax refunds upon departure purchase" has made travel to the Beibu Gulf much easier for ASEAN visitors. With simpler visa procedures and more cost-effective spending, spontaneous cross-border trips have become effortlessly achievable here.

At the same time, innovative promotional strategies combining "offline immersive experiences + online viral dissemination" have been adopted. Influential ASEAN travel creators, each with their own following, have become ambassadors for the Beibu Gulf. Through their lenses, they capture its coastal and mountain scenery, historical heritage, cuisine, and local customs—not as cold descriptions, but as vivid, heartfelt, and relatable moments. This people-centered, emotion-driven approach to storytelling allows the romance and charm of the Beibu Gulf to ripple across ASEAN digital networks, continuously expanding its reach.

Although the event has concluded, the cultural tourism promotion of the Beibu Gulf is only just beginning. The creators return home with rich materials—editing dynamic short videos, writing practical travel guides, and sharing their experiences with followers. In the past, Guangxi's Beibu Gulf may have been just a vague geographical concept for ASEAN tourists. Now, through the creators' perspectives, it has become a "distant yet reachable destination"—a place filled with familiar everyday warmth, surprising intangible cultural heritage, breathtaking coastal and mountain views, the gentle charm of local streets and alleys, a profound history spanning millennia, and the vibrant pulse of China–Vietnam cultural integration.

As the impact of the campaign continues to grow, the story of the Beibu Gulf in Guangxi is being seen by more and more people—and its charm awaits even more visitors to discover it for themselves.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Nanning Administration of Culture, Broadcast and Tourism

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
ASEAN Beibu Gulf

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