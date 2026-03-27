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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UK-Vietnam conference advances IFC roadmap

March 27, 2026 | 11:38
(0) user say
Key issues for Vietnam's International Finance Centre – including the derivatives market, financial supervision, regulatory capacity, and the legal framework for global capital flows – were discussed at a UK-Vietnam conference in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 2026 UK-Vietnam Open Conference on International Financial Centres was organised on March 25 by the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, the British Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (BritCham), and Dragon Capital. The event aimed to support the implementation of Vietnam's Vietnam's International Financial Centre (IFC) development.

UK-Vietnam conference advances IFC roadmap
UK and Vietnamese leaders at the event

In her opening remarks, British consul general in Ho Chi Minh City Alexandra Smith said that since the International Finance Centre officially commenced operations on December 19, the city has continuously worked to affirm its position as a regional and international financial hub.

"Throughout this process, the British Consulate General and BritCham Vietnam have contributed through a series of support activities and strategic consulting services," Smith said.

Smith spoke of her belief that a truly competitive IFC must be based on three core pillars: a robust legal framework; independent and reliable governance; and modern market services to facilitate trading and fundraising activities.

“When these three factors are harmoniously combined, IFCs will become powerful growth drivers, helping businesses raise capital more easily, attracting high-quality foreign investment, and positioning Vietnam as a dynamic and reliable centre in the global financial system,” she said.

“Once these elements are fully established, the IFCs in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang have the potential to transform the landscape of Vietnam’s finance industry and to uplift the country’s standing in the global market. The UK is proud to stand alongside Vietnam supporting the building of these foundations,” she added.

Permanent Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said the conference was a practical step in developing Vietnam-UK cooperation in finance and banking, contributing to the effective implementation of the Vietnam-UK IFC Partnership framework.

"Ho Chi Minh City highly values the core contents of the workshop, focusing on commodities and derivatives, financial supervision, legal framework, and attracting foreign investment," Ha said.

Leading experts from the UK shared experiences on legal frameworks, financial supervision mechanisms, and lessons from the successes of the Astana Financial Centre and London. Ha said their practical recommendations will contribute to improving policy mechanisms, enhancing supervisory capacity, and creating a more attractive investment environment for international investors in Ho Chi Minh City.

The conference marked a significant milestone in the UK-Vietnam strategic partnership, aiming to strengthen Vietnam's financial system and enhance its competitiveness on the international stage.

Vietnam seeks UK expertise to advance IFC vision Vietnam seeks UK expertise to advance IFC vision

Vietnam is turning to UK expertise as it advances plans to develop international financial centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, with a focus on strengthening its legal framework and investor appeal.
Warburg Pincus eyes participation in Vietnam International Finance Centre Warburg Pincus eyes participation in Vietnam International Finance Centre

Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus is keen on participating in the Vietnam International Finance Centre, according to a conference held on March 23.
Nam A Bank joins IFC trade programme in strategic partnership Nam A Bank joins IFC trade programme in strategic partnership

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank has established a strategic partnership with the International Finance Corporation, marking a significant step in its international expansion.

By Ngoc Nghia

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TagTag:
UK IFC Vietnam develop Ho Chi Minh City

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