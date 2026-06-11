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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YesStyle opens first US concept store advancing YesAsia Holdings' dual-engine strategy

June 11, 2026 | 09:54
(0) user say
YesStyle, the global online beauty retailer under Hong Kong-listed YesAsia Holdings, has opened its first concept store in the United States, advancing the group's dual-engine growth strategy combining online and offline retail.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - YesStyle, the global online beauty retailer under YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), has announced the launch of its new physical retail store in the US. Located on the main level of Great Mall in Milpitas, in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, the new concept store not only marks a significant step in bringing the latest K-beauty trends to a broader US audience, but also represents a major strategic milestone in advancing the Group's B2C-B2B dual-engine strategy to expand market share in North America.

Driving O2O Synergy: Expanding Offline Reach to Complement B2C Strategy

Celebrating 20 years of delivering trending Asian products worldwide, YesStyle has transformed 1,500 square feet into an immersive retail fantasy. Serving as a strategic extension of the Group's core B2C business, this new physical footprint enhances offline visibility and reaches a wider demographic of consumers who value hands-on product discovery and immediate purchase. The store offers a "Yesful playground" where beauty lovers can connect with over 60 Asian brands, featuring interactive makeup stations with beloved K-beauty labels like UNLEASHIA, dasique, fwee, and rom&nd, alongside a customizable mask bar. This experiential retail environment functions as a powerful, culturally rich marketing engine, generating offline brand awareness and foot traffic that seamlessly feeds into the digital platform, creating a complementary offline-to-online (O2O) loop that supports repeat purchases and maximizes customer lifetime value (LTV).

Joshua Lau, Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of YesAsia Holdings said: "The launch of YesStyle's retail store marks a significant milestone for our brand, as we bring our top-tier and bestselling K-beauty products, along with advanced skin care innovation, into an offline setting for customers in the Bay Area. The Bay Area holds a special place in our history as the city where the Group was founded and where our first office was established. Opening our first YesStyle beauty retail store here feels like coming home and reinforces our commitment to continue innovating and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers, both online and offline."

Empowering the B2B Wholesale Business AsiaBeautyWholesale (ABW) Growth

This physical retail expansion also creates substantial value for YesAsia Holdings' B2B operations, ABW. By physically showcasing a curated yet expansive selection of bestselling Korean beauty brands, including SKIN1004, Medicube, Anua, Dr. Althea, Beauty of Joseon, COSRX, and more, in a premium US retail environment, YesStyle acts as an effective market-testing ground. The elevated brand awareness and consumer validation generated at the retail level will bolster confidence among other local US retailers and distributors, effectively catalyzing B2B orders and driving synergistic growth across both of the Group's core business modules.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/

By YesAsia Holdings Limited

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TagTag:
YesStyle YesAsia Holdings B2CB2B dualengine

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