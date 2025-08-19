Tri An hydropower plant expansion to strengthen southern power supply

The project has been approved under the National Power Development Plan. EVN is the project owner, while Power Project Management Board No.3 has been is tasked with direct management. With a total investment of nearly VND4 trillion ($160 million), the plant will add 200MW of installed capacity, including two generating units of 100MW each. Key components include an intake canal, water gates, pressure pipelines, a powerhouse, and an operation road.

The project's financing includes around 30 per cent equity arranged by EVN and 70 per cent from commercial loans provided by Germany's KfW Development Bank and BIDV. Construction is scheduled so that unit 1 will begin operations in Q3 2027, followed by unit 2 in Q4 2027, with full completion by the end of that year.