Tri An hydropower plant expansion to strengthen southern power supply

August 19, 2025 | 22:52
(0) user say
Vietnam Electricity (EVN) started work on the expansion of Tri An Hydropower Plant in the southern province of Dong Nai on August 19, which is expected to add 200MW capacity, enhance southern power supply, and advance Vietnam's sustainable energy goals.
Tri An hydropower plant expansion to strengthen southern power supply

The project has been approved under the National Power Development Plan. EVN is the project owner, while Power Project Management Board No.3 has been is tasked with direct management. With a total investment of nearly VND4 trillion ($160 million), the plant will add 200MW of installed capacity, including two generating units of 100MW each. Key components include an intake canal, water gates, pressure pipelines, a powerhouse, and an operation road.

The project's financing includes around 30 per cent equity arranged by EVN and 70 per cent from commercial loans provided by Germany's KfW Development Bank and BIDV. Construction is scheduled so that unit 1 will begin operations in Q3 2027, followed by unit 2 in Q4 2027, with full completion by the end of that year.

Once operational, the plant is expected to generate an average of 113 million kWh annually. It will boost capacity for southern Vietnam's power grid, especially during peak hours, improve system efficiency, and reduce overall generation costs for the national grid. The project will also optimise water flow usage, lower CO₂ emissions, and help extend the lifespan of the existing Tri An units by easing their workload.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EVN power hydrogen

