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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TrendAI secures top ranking on CyberGym security benchmark

August 28, 2026 | 11:49
(0) user say
Security engine TrendAI achieved top placement on the independent CyberGym evaluation after recording a 97 percent success rate in automated exploit remediation testing.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2026 – The TrendAI™ agentic exploit-remediation engine, codename AESIR, achieved the top position on CyberGym, an independent evaluation benchmark for AI-driven security tooling.

The 97% success rate from TrendAI™ surpassed all other entrants currently on the leaderboard and is nearly 4 percentage points higher than the former leader, who posted a 93.2% score on Aug. 8, 2026.

CyberGym, a University of California, Berkeley benchmark, evaluates AI security tooling against 1,507 confirmed vulnerabilities drawn from 188 large open-source software projects that run in every enterprise.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "CyberGym's validation changes what's possible for enterprises adopting AI. The race isn't to find first. It's to close the exposure window. Cybersecurity has been defined by the scramble from discovery to exploitation; our job is to make that gap meaningless by compressing exposure time towards zero. Our advantage is turning validated vulnerability intelligence into effective risk reduction faster."

TrendAI™ leverages seven AI models across four providers (Anthropic, DeepSeek, Google, and OpenAI) to maximize detection and remediation accuracy, and it powers a system built around one objective: close the exposure window faster than attackers can exploit it. It begins with discovery, powered by AI-scale identification of weak spots that static approaches miss. Each finding is then validated and turned into a working proof of concept, so teams understand exploitability and true business risk before the noise drowns out the signal. Only then does TrendAI rapidly reduce the risk, translating validated vulnerability intelligence into detection and virtual patches without waiting for the normal patching cycle.

That last step is what makes our approach and usage of agentic security different. This capability is built on more than 20 years of vulnerability research and exploit intelligence from TrendAI™ ZDI, giving the system a deep foundation of real-world knowledge about how vulnerabilities are discovered, validated and exploited. AI is compressing the time from discovery to exploitation, so risk reduction must move faster than the patch cycle, not wait on it. By converting validated intelligence into virtual patching, TrendAI™ shrinks the exposure window from weeks to as close to zero as possible, turning vulnerability management from reactive patching into proactive defense.

The TrendAI™ agentic exploit-remediation engine also powers dynamic discovery of threat actors actively exploiting vulnerabilities in the wild, giving security teams visibility into live exploitation in real time. Our real-world threat-intelligence layer supports the same goal: reduce exposure before attackers can exploit it.

TrendAI™ has published a technical blog post on the CyberGym methodology. For more information, please visit: https://www.trendaisecurity.com/en-us/resources-insights/trendai-security-blog/trendai-first-on-cybergym-top-exploit-benchmark

https://www.trendaisecurity.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TrendAI™

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TrendAI CyberGym TrendAI security benchmark

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