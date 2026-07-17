TrendAI named Omdia Champion for fourth straight year

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), is celebrating its fourth consecutive year as a Champion in the Omdia Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2026. The report evaluated 24 security vendors across both Momentum and Leadership dimensions, recognizing TrendAI™ in the top three for continuous commitment to building one of the industry's most capable and rewarding partner ecosystems.

A strategic commitment to AI security was solidified through the rebrand from the enterprise business unit of Trend Micro to TrendAI™, delivering best-in-class threat intelligence and AI-driven virtual patching capabilities that help customers stay ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities

Partner momentum accelerated with an emphasis on expansion-focused playbooks which drove strong growth in multi-solution and service attachment and resell motions

Increased recurring revenue and improved margin predictability through a flexible consumption model which drove a 759% increase in adoption of TrendAI Vision One™ for service providers and continues to provide infinite flexibility and faster time to value

Simplified partner-led demand generation and deal qualification through the introduction of TrendIQ for Partners, a dedicated LLM for partners giving intuitive access to validated product and program information. These tools helped partners generate 7.8K automated playbooks and run 12.5K TrendAI Vision One™ demos in H1 2026, accelerating customer engagement, co-marketing , and services-led growth

TrendAI™ will deepen its platform and partner-first model, and continue to expand its partnerships ecosystem, co-selling with alliances such as NVIDIA, AWS, Anthropic, Databricks, and OpenAI

According to Omdia, Champion status reflects strong channel management, robust market performance, and a proactive approach to advancing the cybersecurity partner ecosystem.Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Omdia: "TrendAI™ reaffirmed its position as a Champion by focusing its portfolio on the unified TrendAI Vision One™ platform and establishing the Global Partner Office. A flexible consumption model increased recurring revenue and improved margin predictability, while the refreshed Partner Portal, expanded enablement, and AI-driven tools supported significant Partner Program adoption, partner-led renewals, and services-led growth globally."Sanjay Mehta, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Office at TrendAI™: "Omdia's findings reflect the progress we are seeing across our global partner ecosystem as we continue to make the TrendAI™ Partner Program more impactful, profitable, and services-led. In the first half of 2026, partner-driven deal registration value grew 2.3x YoY, reaching $1.47 billion. This momentum reflects the trust partners are placing in TrendAI™, the strength of our platform-first strategy, and the growing opportunity for partners to deliver AI-powered security outcomes through TrendAI Vision One™."Omdia cited several partner-focused drivers behind this Champion designation:The TrendAI™ partner-first approach is also reflected in the experiences of partners globally.Rob Swainson, Director at Blue Cube Security: "It's not just about great technology—it's about having a partner that genuinely cares about helping us deliver the best outcomes for our customers, based on what's right for each customer. That shared commitment to customer outcomes is what makes this partnership so valuable."To read a full copy of the report, visit our website.https://www.trendaisecurity.com

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