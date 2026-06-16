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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TrendAI integrates Claude Compliance API into Vision One for AI governance and risk management

June 16, 2026 | 14:22
(0) user say
TrendAI has integrated the Claude Compliance API into its TrendAI Vision One platform, adding AI visibility, governance, and risk mitigation for Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform as part of extended attack surface management.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 – TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced its integration of Claude Compliance API into the TrendAI Vision One™ platform. This integration further extends an organization's ability to centralize visibility and governance of AI usage and correlate that data with telemetry from the larger attack surface for proactive exposure and risk mitigation.

The Claude Compliance API enables enterprise security, IT, and compliance teams to retrieve Claude usage data—uploaded files and activity events—for observability, auditing, and governance. TrendAI™ brings that data into the workflows that security and risk teams already have in place, through two purpose-built collectors designed to match different monitoring and data residency requirements.

First, customers can run TrendAI™'s collector inside their own environment, retrieving Claude logs via AI Guard™ within the Trend Vision One platform. They can choose that the compliance access key and logs stay within their environment, supporting data residency requirements. With this integration, organizations can:

  • Detect sensitive data exposure shared with Claude (PII, PHI, credentials, source code, and confidential documents) and identify which users and projects are high-risk.
  • Identify policy violations and prompt-based attacks by surfacing prompt injection attempts, jailbreak patterns, and harmful content in conversations.

In addition, Claude logs can be pulled directly into the Vision One platform via TrendAI™ Agentic SIEM, where the telemetry feeds correlation for extended detection and response across their attack surface. This enables security teams to connect AI activity to signals from endpoint, identity, network, cloud, and email, further identifying insider risk and anomalous behavior and giving organizations a defensible record of AI interactions for compliance and auditing.

The Vision One integration with Claude Compliance API extends capabilities for TrendAI™'s AI security portfolio, which helps organizations to effectively secure and govern AI usage in the workforce and AI applications and agents as part of their larger security program.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™:"AI is now part of daily work. Security leaders want to secure and govern AI technology as part of their overall attack surface—not as siloed IT. This integration gives them exactly that: centralized visibility, detection, and risk mitigation for Claude usage, within existing security operations. It reflects TrendAI™'s broader approach: giving organizations visibility of and protection for the entire attack surface, including AI, from a single platform. That platform's foundation is TrendAI™'s global threat intelligence research, coming from a team that is widely recognized among the world's foremost authorities in vulnerability discovery and adversarial tracking."

https://www.trendaisecurity.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TrendAI

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TrendAI TrendAI integrates Claude Compliance Vision One platform AI visibility

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