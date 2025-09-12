The sustainable goals to deliver new value for society

Nguyen Quang Vinh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development

How do you define the concept of “enterprising for creation” in today’s context?

The recently issued key resolutions on institutional reform, innovation, digital transformation, and international integration set new requirements for the business community in Vietnam.

In this context, businesses are not only producers of material wealth. They must also play a creative role in ensuring social stability, protecting the environment, and driving sustainable national growth. This is the new mindset and value that the 2025 forum ‘Sustainable Development in the New Era’ will discuss. This year, we frame it within the new era of development as the nation enters a phase shaped by long-term policies and resolutions.

By “creation,” we mean that businesses should not only respond to change, but also shape future trends. Transformation must be comprehensive, from production models and management to market strategies. The goal is to boost productivity, competitiveness, and deliver new value for society. Sustainable development should be seen as both a driver and a passport for Vietnamese businesses to move further into global supply chains.

What are the most enduring challenges for Vietnamese businesses in joining global supply chains?

There are several. Global supply chains are being disrupted by geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism. Import markets are tightening standards on green production, carbon taxes, and supply chain transparency. At the same time, many Vietnamese firms still face limitations in technology, productivity, and market forecasting.

Yet these challenges compel businesses to transform more decisively, which in turn strengthens competitiveness.

At this year’s aforementioned forum, we will hold in-depth sessions on how Vietnamese businesses can be more autonomous in operations while integrating more effectively into global supply chains. Leading domestic firms and multinational corporations will share best practices. From these discussions, enterprises can draw lessons to meet stricter requirements on tariffs and sustainability standards.

The results will be consolidated into policy recommendations for the Party and Government. At the same time, the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) will work with industry associations to support businesses in putting these into practice.

How significant are Vietnam’s new headline policies on sci-tech, the private sector, and more for businesses?

They represent a golden opportunity. These resolutions not only provide the legal framework, but also affirm clearly that entrepreneurs and enterprises are the core driving force of national development.

Over the next decade, our goal is strong economic growth along with comprehensive development across economic, social, and environmental pillars. Businesses are central to achieving that ambition.

What will the VBCSD and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry do to support businesses?

We will implement an action programme towards 2030 focusing on four key priorities. These are innovation and digital transformation to help enterprises apply new tech and enhance productivity; supporting international integration to strengthen competitiveness and expand participation in global value chains; pushing for business environment reform to reduce administrative burdens for enterprises; and fostering entrepreneurial leadership to build a generation of resilient and socially responsible entrepreneurs.

Through these efforts, we expect Vietnamese businesses to withstand competition and contribute to elevating the nation’s profile on the global stage. Sustainable development is the only way forward, with businesses serving as the creative force that drives economic growth while ensuring social stability and environmental protection.

With the support of the Party and state, along with the proactive innovation of the business community, I firmly believe we can realise Vietnam’s aspiration for a strong and prosperous future.