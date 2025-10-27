Corporate

Thang Long and EHA Industrial to drive sustainable development

October 27, 2025 | 12:15
(0) user say
Thang Long Corporation and EHA Haiphong Industrial Development have signed a strategic partnership to advance sustainable industrial development in Vietnam.
Thang Long and EHA Industrial to drive sustainable development

On October 23, Thang Long Corporation JSC and EHA Haiphong Industrial Development JSC formalised a comprehensive cooperation agreement covering investment, construction, and industrial infrastructure projects. The partnership aims to create a modern, green, and sustainable industrial ecosystem, supporting Vietnam’s long-term growth and boosting the competitiveness of domestic businesses in both local and global markets.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vu Anh Tuan, chairman of the board of Thang Long Corporation, said, "With over 52 years in transportation and urban infrastructure, Thang Long Corporation has led major projects including Thang Long and Chuong Duong bridges, Ring Road No.3, the Cat Linh – Ha Dong Urban Railway, the North–South Expressway, and Long Thanh International Airport. The company also invests in 'build–operate–transfer' projects and manages a portfolio of real estate and industrial assets."

"In addition to our ongoing bridge and road projects, Thang Long Corporation is expanding into industrial and commercial real estate, using our existing and future land assets. Our partnership with EHA Industrial represents a strategic step towards creating high-quality, sustainable, and value-driven industrial properties for investors," he added.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly invest in and develop modern ready-built factories (RBFs), ready-built warehouses (RBWs), and other industrial infrastructure, while managing and leasing these assets to foreign investors seeking manufacturing bases in Vietnam. The partnership will also leverage EHA Industrial’s network of domestic and international financial institutions and apply advanced technologies in design, construction, and project management.

The strategic objective of the partnership is to develop a portfolio of at least 100 hectares of RBFs and RBWs within the next two years. It begins with a flagship nine-hectare development in Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park, Haiphong City, backed by an estimated VND900 billion ($34.2 million) investment.

Strategically positioned to benefit from global supply chain shifts, the facilities will be built to international standards, designed for sustainability, and capable of supporting a range of industries –from logistics and general manufacturing to high-tech and value-added production.

Chu Viet Ha, CEO of EHA Industrial, said, “We aim to be a leading developer of green, smart industrial infrastructure. With Thang Long’s construction expertise, this partnership will set new benchmarks for industrial parks in Vietnam, attract global investors, and support a sustainable, modern industrial economy.”

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

Foreign investment into Vietnam, particularly in real estate, has remained stable this year, while infrastructure development provides cautiously optimistic signals for long-term growth.
Businesses adjust to seize industrial property chances Businesses adjust to seize industrial property chances

Fuelled by booming foreign funding, industrial real estate is becoming an investment focal point, motivating many enterprises to broaden their current portfolios and shift strategies towards the high-potential sector.
Industrial property rising in quality Industrial property rising in quality

Vietnam’s industrial real estate sector is well-positioned, supported by competitive labour costs, robust policies, and the supply chain relocation of multinational corporations.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

industrial real estate Thang Long Corporation – JSC EHA Industrial a strategic cooperation agreement TTL

