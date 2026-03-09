Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hyun Bin wax figure returns to Madame Tussauds Singapore

March 09, 2026 | 11:46
(0) user say
The South Korean actor's likeness appeared at the Singapore attraction for a temporary exhibition following fan demand.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - By overwhelming popular demand, the wax figure of internationally acclaimed Korean actor Hyun Bin will make a highly anticipated return to Madame Tussauds Singapore from 16 March to 22 July 2026, which offers fans and Hallyu enthusiasts a rare opportunity to step into the spotlight alongside one of Korea's most influential leading heartthrobs.

Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin

As an award-winning actor, Hyun Bin has further cemented his performing reputation in the historical film Harbin in 2025, which earned him the prestigious Best Actor at South Korea's Blue Dragon Film Awards, one of the nation's highest honours in cinema. In a historic milestone, Hyun Bin and his wife, fellow actress Son Ye-jin, became the first married couple to simultaneously win Best Actor and Best Actress at the ceremony - a moment widely celebrated across international media and social platforms.

Meticulously crafted over six months, Hyun Bin's wax figure captures his refined charisma in striking details from his signature gentle smile to the precise contouring of his features. When visitors approaching, they can hear Hyun Bin's heartbeat getting louder. It feels just like the lifelike moments in a romantic Korean drama, bringing the story to life right in front of them.

"Madame Tussauds has long been regarded as a global hall of fame, celebrating individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their industries," said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. "Hyun Bin's continued achievements and international influence make him a natural part of this legacy. We are delighted to welcome his figure back to Singapore and offer fans another opportunity to meet him up close."

In addition to Hyun Bin's time-limited return, Madame Tussauds Singapore is also pleased to announce that the wax figure of Thai-Korean superstar Nichkhun, beloved member of K-pop group 2PM, has officially begun a permanent display at the attraction from February 2026.

Affectionately known as the "Thai Prince," Nichkhun's charming presence has captivated global audiences for over a decade. Fans can now strike their best pose beside this Hallyu heartthrob and experience his lifelike wax figure up close - a must-visit moment for K-pop lovers visiting Singapore.

As a brand synonymous with immortalising cultural icons, Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to document those talents who shape global entertainment. Hyun Bin's highly anticipated return and Nichkhun's permanent addition reinforce the attraction's positioning as a premier destination celebrating Asia's most influential entertainment icons.

K-drama fans can also get up close with other Korean superstars, including Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho, making the experience a must-visit for fans of Korean entertainment.

For more information about booking tickets to visit Madame Tussauds Singapore, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Madame Tussauds Singapore

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hyun Bin Madame Tussauds Singapore

Related Contents

AGNEZ MO Meets Fans at Madame Tussauds Singapore

AGNEZ MO Meets Fans at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Ahn Hyo Seop wax figure arrives at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Ahn Hyo Seop wax figure arrives at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

PolyU spinoff debuts orthokeratology technology in Geneva

PolyU spinoff debuts orthokeratology technology in Geneva

Autism awareness gains attention in Hong Kong and mainland China

Autism awareness gains attention in Hong Kong and mainland China

VinFast partners with six Indonesian e-scooter dealers

VinFast partners with six Indonesian e-scooter dealers

Hong Kong tech wins third place at MedTech Innovation World Cup

Hong Kong tech wins third place at MedTech Innovation World Cup

Vietnam mobilizes political system to combat illegal fishing

Vietnam mobilizes political system to combat illegal fishing

HOFA launches second Digital Art Awards with PhillipsX in Hong Kong

HOFA launches second Digital Art Awards with PhillipsX in Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020