Hyun Bin wax figure returns to Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - By overwhelming popular demand, the wax figure of internationally acclaimed Korean actor Hyun Bin will make a highly anticipated return to Madame Tussauds Singapore from 16 March to 22 July 2026, which offers fans and Hallyu enthusiasts a rare opportunity to step into the spotlight alongside one of Korea's most influential leading heartthrobs.

As an award-winning actor, Hyun Bin has further cemented his performing reputation in the historical filmin 2025, which earned him the prestigious Best Actor at South Korea's Blue Dragon Film Awards, one of the nation's highest honours in cinema. In a historic milestone, Hyun Bin and his wife, fellow actress Son Ye-jin, became the first married couple to simultaneously win Best Actor and Best Actress at the ceremony - a moment widely celebrated across international media and social platforms.Meticulously crafted over six months, Hyun Bin's wax figure captures his refined charisma in striking details from his signature gentle smile to the precise contouring of his features. When visitors approaching, they can hear Hyun Bin's heartbeat getting louder. It feels just like the lifelike moments in a romantic Korean drama, bringing the story to life right in front of them."Madame Tussauds has long been regarded as a global hall of fame, celebrating individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their industries," said. "Hyun Bin's continued achievements and international influence make him a natural part of this legacy. We are delighted to welcome his figure back to Singapore and offer fans another opportunity to meet him up close."In addition to Hyun Bin's time-limited return, Madame Tussauds Singapore is also pleased to announce that the wax figure of Thai-Korean superstar, beloved member of K-pop group 2PM, has officially begun a permanent display at the attraction fromAffectionately known as the "Thai Prince," Nichkhun's charming presence has captivated global audiences for over a decade. Fans can now strike their best pose beside this Hallyu heartthrob and experience his lifelike wax figure up close - a must-visit moment for K-pop lovers visiting Singapore.As a brand synonymous with immortalising cultural icons, Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to document those talents who shape global entertainment. Hyun Bin's highly anticipated return and Nichkhun's permanent addition reinforce the attraction's positioning as a premier destination celebrating Asia's most influential entertainment icons.K-drama fans can also get up close with other Korean superstars, including Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho, making the experience a must-visit for fans of Korean entertainment.For more information about booking tickets to visit Madame Tussauds Singapore, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/

