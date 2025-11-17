Corporate

Ahn Hyo Seop wax figure arrives at Madame Tussauds Singapore

November 17, 2025 | 14:40
(0) user say
Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop's wax figure has arrived at Madame Tussauds Singapore, allowing fans to get up close with the lifelike sculpture of the popular Hallyu star.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - Madame Tussauds Singapore is excited to announce the arrival of beloved actor Ahn Hyo Seop's wax figure on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Ahn Hyo Seop with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Known for captivating audiences with his performances in popular dramas and movies like "Business Proposal", "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" and "A Time Called You," Ahn Hyo Seop has established himself as a true heartthrob among fans. Most recently, he voiced Jinu, the leader of the fictional K-pop boy band Saja Boys, in the Netflix global animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," which was released in June 2025.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Ahn Hyo Seop to our K-Wave Zone, he's the heartthrob that fans around the world have been swooning over." said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. "It's time to grab your cameras and your fellow K-drama fans, because this is one proposal you definitely don't want to turn down."

The brand-new wax figure, created after Ahn Hyo Seop participated in a personal sitting, perfectly captures the actor's "charismatic CEO" persona. A detail that will delights fans, the wax figure showcases the original suit from Ahn Hyo Seop's "Business Proposal" filming wardrobe, which the actor graciously donated.

This elegant look highlights the actor's flawless appearance and enchanting presence, immersing visitors in the romantic world of K-dramas. The figure previously debuted at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong before coming to Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Now part of the K-Wave zone at Madame Tussauds Singapore, the figure is now part of an exclusive showcase celebrating global Hallyu icons.

For more information about booking tickets to visit Ahn Hyo Seop at Madame Tussauds Singapore, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/

https://www.madametussauds.com/singapore/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

By Madame Tussauds Singapore

TagTag:
Ahn Hyo Seop Madame Tussauds Singapore KWave Zone

