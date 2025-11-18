Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

The deal marks a key milestone in the company's regional expansion and will establish the Thai corporation's first production facility in Vietnam.

Representatives of Betagen Vietnam and Tin Nghia An Phuoc Corporation at the signing ceremony

Founded in 1991 in Thailand, Betagen is a dairy company known for producing and distributing pasteurised yogurt drinks, best known for its flagship cultured milk. Betagen is a market leader in Thailand and has expanded through regional exports and has a notable presence in Vietnam. Betagen Vietnam Co., Ltd. was established in 2007, and continues to bring high-quality dairy products to Vietnamese consumers that meet international standards.

Kitti Sawangarom, general manager of Betagen Vietnam, “Establishing our first manufacturing facility in Vietnam is a major milestone in Betagen's regional expansion. We are proud to take this important step towards strengthening our long-term presence in the country, and believe this project reflects our commitment to sustainable growth. At Betagen, we believe we prosper together with the communities we serve.”

Strategically located in Dong Nai, An Phuoc IP is owned and managed by Tin Nghia Corporation. This prime location is just 60 minutes from Ho Chi Minh City and near the new Long Thanh International Airport.

Recognised for its high-quality infrastructure, reliable utilities, and strong connections to major highways and ports, An Phuoc IP is home to a thriving international manufacturing community. The park's strategic positioning and investor-friendly approach make it an ideal launchpad for global manufacturers looking to expand in Southeast Asia.

Hoang Nguyen Thanh, deputy general director at Tin Nghia An Phuoc IP, “Betagen, a leading name in Thailand's fermented milk drink industry, is expanding its distribution not only in Vietnam but across many other countries. Establishing this factory in An Phuoc Industrial Park highlights the strong and long-term partnership between Thailand and Vietnam, as well as between Betagen and Tin Nghia. I am confident this project will be successful and serve as a strong foundation for continued growth in the Vietnamese market and beyond.”

