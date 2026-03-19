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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan's CMUH achieves perfect HIMSS digital health score

March 19, 2026 | 13:26
(0) user say
China Medical University Hospital became the only healthcare facility globally to receive a flawless rating from the healthcare IT organization's maturity assessment.

TAICHUNG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) has become the only healthcare institution worldwide to achieve a perfect score in the 2025 HIMSS Digital Health Indicator (DHI) assessment, highlighting the accelerating role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in modern healthcare.

The hospital received the maximum score of 400 across all four evaluation domains of the HIMSS Digital Health Indicator, a global benchmark used to assess the digital maturity of healthcare organizations.

CMUH is also the only hospital in Taiwan to have achieved a perfect DHI score twice and to have completed all four HIMSS Stage 7 certifications — EMRAM, INFRAM, DIAM, and AMAM — the highest level of digital maturity defined by the organization.

"These recognitions reflect years of sustained investment in smart healthcare and digital infrastructure," said Dr. Der-Yang Cho, superintendent of CMUH. "They are the result of long-term collaboration between clinical teams and information technology specialists."

The Digital Health Indicator evaluates hospitals across multiple dimensions, including data interoperability, patient engagement, predictive analytics, governance, and workforce integration.

Beyond certification achievements, CMUH also showcased several AI-driven clinical innovations at the HIMSS Global Conference.

One of the most prominent systems is the hospital's HiThings Tele-ICU, an AIoT-based command center that integrates real-time clinical data with predictive analytics to support intensive care decision-making.

According to the hospital, implementation of the system has been associated with a 22.9% reduction in mortality among patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome and a 2.4% reduction in overall ICU mortality.

CMUH also introduced EirBot, a generative AI-powered care robot developed in collaboration with EverBot Technology. The system functions as a clinically supervised medical knowledge assistant designed to support ward services and patient information delivery.

Hospital officials said the technology has helped reduce nursing workload by approximately 30%, improving operational efficiency while allowing clinicians to focus more on patient care.

Looking ahead, CMUH plans to further integrate artificial intelligence, Internet-of-Things technologies, and predictive analytics to build what it describes as a smart healthcare ecosystem that connects clinical data, digital infrastructure, and patient-centered services.

By PR Newswire

China Medical University Hospital

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CMUH HIMSS Taiwan

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