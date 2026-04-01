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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Swiss-Belhotel accelerates Indonesia expansion

April 01, 2026 | 15:37
(0) user say
The hospitality group increased property development and management agreements across the archipelago targeting regional tourism growth.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Swiss-Belhotel International is reinforcing its presence in Indonesia through a series of hotel management contract signings in the first three months of 2026. We are strengthening our footprint across the archipelago—from Western to Eastern Indonesia. This growth comes from Swiss-Belhotel International continuing to deliver long-term value for local owners and investors.
This record pace of growth in our expansion and signings in the first quarter of 2026 marks an important milestone for our business development in Indonesia. The continued additions to the development pipeline reflects sustained investor confidence.
Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel, Batam, Indonesia
Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel, Batam, Indonesia

The key cities of expansion include Batam, Bali, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Bengkulu, Tangerang, Lampung, and Central Kalimantan. The hotel products span across multiple segments—from luxury and upper upscale brands such as MĀUA by Swiss-Belhotel and Grand Swiss-Belhotel, to midscale offerings under Swiss-Belinn and Swiss-Belcourt, and economy positioning through Swiss-Belexpress. These developments cover the increasing market demands across leisure, corporate, and MICE segments in the Indonesian markets.

Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, stated: “Indonesia remains a cornerstone of our global vision. The continued trust from our partners and our multi-brand approach allow us to deliver solutions that are relevant, sustainable, and aligned with local market dynamics.”

Matthew Faull, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of E-Commerce, IT & Distribution, added, “Our physical expansion is fully supported by strong digital infrastructure, ensuring each property is integrated into our global systems and positioned competitively in an evolving marketplace.”

Ilkin Ilyaszade, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development, Indonesia, emphasized, “Our focus remains on disciplined execution—ensuring operational efficiency, consistent service delivery, and long-term value creation for our partners across Indonesia.”

Looking ahead, Swiss-Belhotel International remains focused on strategic, quality-led expansion, with a clear target of surpassing 530 operating properties by 2033. This momentum is supported by a strong development pipeline and continued growth in Indonesia, alongside expansion in key markets including China, Vietnam, Australasia, Malaysia, The Middle East and Africa. With more than 120 hotels and projects across Indonesia and over 165 properties in 20 countries globally, Swiss-Belhotel International is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and continue strengthening its position as a trusted global partner for hospitality investors and developers.

SBEC Loyalty Programme : Enjoy 10%-35% OFF on Rooms, Dining and other services at 165+ hotels globally by becoming an SBEC loyalty member. Sign up for FREE.

https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Swiss-Belhotel International Indonesia

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Swiss-Belhotel Indonesia

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