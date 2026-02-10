Swiss-Belhotel Expands Luxury Presence in Batam

BATAM, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - Swiss-Belhotel International continues to accelerate its expansion in Indonesia’s island tourism sector with the recent signing of two new resort management agreements: Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel. The move underscores the group’s long-term commitment to developing high-end, sustainable hospitality products across the archipelago.



The first property, Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel, will offer an intimate eco-luxury experience in Batam, featuring villas with private pools and suites, several of which boast balconies and direct access to the pool. A key highlight is its Wellness Centre, equipped with thalasso therapy, which offers a rare and premium wellness experience in the region.



The second project, located in Nirup Island, Batam, will present a refined villa-style escape designed for families, groups, and long-stay guests. The property will comprise villas, available in two, three, and four-bedroom types, all equipped with private pools, thereby reinforcing the resort’s positioning as a luxury enclave within the Riau Islands.



Hartono, Owner of Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel, expressed strong confidence in this partnership, “We are pleased to collaborate with Swiss-Belhotel International in bringing these developments to life. Their operational expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality guest experiences give us full confidence that both Māua Kapal Kecil and Villa Riahi will set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in Batam. We believe these properties will contribute significantly to the region’s tourism growth and provide exceptional value for guests seeking exclusivity, comfort, and nature-inspired experiences in the wider Riau Islands as they continue to evolve into leading regional tourism hubs.”



Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, emphasized the significance of the company’s continued growth in Indonesia. “These new signings reflect our ongoing commitment to expanding Swiss-Belhotel International’s presence in key island destinations. Batam’s rising potential as a luxury getaway aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver world-class hospitality experiences that unite sustainability, comfort, and authentic local charm. We are proud to further strengthen our portfolio in Indonesia, one of our most important and fastest-growing markets.”



Matthew Faull, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Information Technology, E-commerce and Distribution, highlighted the momentum of the group’s development pipeline across the country: “Indonesia remains a central pillar of our development strategy, and the addition of these two exceptional properties demonstrates the strong confidence of owners in our brands. The progress we are making—from eco-luxury concepts like Māua to premium villa destinations such as Villa Riahi—marks an exciting phase of our growth in this region.”



The addition of Māua Kapal Kecil and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel highlights the group’s strategy to enhance Batam’s appeal as a premier luxury island destination, supporting Indonesia’s tourism growth.



Māua by Swiss-Belhotel is a 5-star eco-luxury hospitality brand inspired by the ancestral wisdom of Māori culture, rooted in the values of whenua (respect for the land), mauri (life force), and kotahitanga (togetherness). Meaning “togetherness” in Te Reo Māori, Māua represents a philosophy of harmony between people and nature, guiding the brand’s approach to sustainable design, wellness-led experiences, and conscious luxury living. This ethos is symbolised by the andesite stone carving at the Faull family’s heritage farm in New Zealand, reflecting a deep, personal connection to the land and a commitment to preserving balance, authenticity, and meaningful human connection across every Māua destination.



