Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Swiss-Belhotel Expands Luxury Presence in Batam

February 10, 2026 | 11:53
(0) user say
The hospitality group reinforced its premium offerings on the Indonesian island through brand portfolio expansion and property enhancements.

BATAM, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - Swiss-Belhotel International continues to accelerate its expansion in Indonesia’s island tourism sector with the recent signing of two new resort management agreements: Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel. The move underscores the group’s long-term commitment to developing high-end, sustainable hospitality products across the archipelago.

The first property, Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel, will offer an intimate eco-luxury experience in Batam, featuring villas with private pools and suites, several of which boast balconies and direct access to the pool. A key highlight is its Wellness Centre, equipped with thalasso therapy, which offers a rare and premium wellness experience in the region.

The second project, located in Nirup Island, Batam, will present a refined villa-style escape designed for families, groups, and long-stay guests. The property will comprise villas, available in two, three, and four-bedroom types, all equipped with private pools, thereby reinforcing the resort’s positioning as a luxury enclave within the Riau Islands.

Hartono, Owner of Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel, expressed strong confidence in this partnership, “We are pleased to collaborate with Swiss-Belhotel International in bringing these developments to life. Their operational expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality guest experiences give us full confidence that both Māua Kapal Kecil and Villa Riahi will set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in Batam. We believe these properties will contribute significantly to the region’s tourism growth and provide exceptional value for guests seeking exclusivity, comfort, and nature-inspired experiences in the wider Riau Islands as they continue to evolve into leading regional tourism hubs.”

Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, emphasized the significance of the company’s continued growth in Indonesia. “These new signings reflect our ongoing commitment to expanding Swiss-Belhotel International’s presence in key island destinations. Batam’s rising potential as a luxury getaway aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver world-class hospitality experiences that unite sustainability, comfort, and authentic local charm. We are proud to further strengthen our portfolio in Indonesia, one of our most important and fastest-growing markets.”

Matthew Faull, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Information Technology, E-commerce and Distribution, highlighted the momentum of the group’s development pipeline across the country: “Indonesia remains a central pillar of our development strategy, and the addition of these two exceptional properties demonstrates the strong confidence of owners in our brands. The progress we are making—from eco-luxury concepts like Māua to premium villa destinations such as Villa Riahi—marks an exciting phase of our growth in this region.”

The addition of Māua Kapal Kecil and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel highlights the group’s strategy to enhance Batam’s appeal as a premier luxury island destination, supporting Indonesia’s tourism growth.

Māua by Swiss-Belhotel is a 5-star eco-luxury hospitality brand inspired by the ancestral wisdom of Māori culture, rooted in the values of whenua (respect for the land), mauri (life force), and kotahitanga (togetherness). Meaning “togetherness” in Te Reo Māori, Māua represents a philosophy of harmony between people and nature, guiding the brand’s approach to sustainable design, wellness-led experiences, and conscious luxury living. This ethos is symbolised by the andesite stone carving at the Faull family’s heritage farm in New Zealand, reflecting a deep, personal connection to the land and a commitment to preserving balance, authenticity, and meaningful human connection across every Māua destination.

SBEC Loyalty Programme: Enjoy 10%-35% OFF on Rooms, Dining and other services at 150+ hotels globally by becoming an SBEC loyalty member. Sign up for FREE.

https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Swiss-Belhotel International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Swiss-Belhotel Luxury Presence

Related Contents

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Grand Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay 2025: Five-Star Batam Property Joins Portfolio

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

Guinness Malaysia Creates Late-Night Football Experience

Guinness Malaysia Creates Late-Night Football Experience

Taiwan AI Cybersecurity Firm Debuts on Innovation Board

Taiwan AI Cybersecurity Firm Debuts on Innovation Board

Pacific Place Launches Whimsical Gallop Installation

Pacific Place Launches Whimsical Gallop Installation

Heidelberg Reports Profitability Improvement

Heidelberg Reports Profitability Improvement

Skylon Partners COBNB for Enhanced Hotel Services

Skylon Partners COBNB for Enhanced Hotel Services

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ExxonMobil Vietnam initiatives foster resilient communities

ExxonMobil Vietnam initiatives foster resilient communities

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020