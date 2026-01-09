Corporate

CNN Innovate Explores Nature-Based Technology Solutions

January 09, 2026 | 15:33
(0) user say
The programme examines groundbreaking innovations that harmonise with natural systems rather than disrupting them, showcasing a new approach to sustainable technological development and environmental problem-solving.

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is changing fast, and emerging technologies are driving the transformation. Artificial intelligence, blockchain, and IoT (the Internet of Things) are just a few of the game-changing innovations that are shaping our lives and revolutionizing how we work, learn, live, and entertain ourselves. CNN's Innovate series tells the stories behind business ideas, technological developments, and entrepreneurial breakthroughs reshaping our world. Told through a compelling multiplatform approach, Innovate will engage audiences with stories of innovative thinkers from all walks of life who are shaping a better, smarter future for all.

In the upcoming episode of Innovate, CNN explores groundbreaking advancements that harness the power of natural processes to create sustainable solutions across various industries, from agriculture to construction and fashion. The program spotlights visionary companies and scientists who are revolutionizing how we interact with our planet.

The show begins by delving into Amoéba, a French biotechnology company based in Chassieu, near Lyon. Scientists have discovered a unique strain of the Willaertia magna amoeba in the thermal waters of Aix-les-Bains, revealing natural anti-fungal properties. Building on this discovery, Amoéba has developed a natural, amoeba-based biocontrol solution; a fungicide that effectively protects crops from fungal diseases, particularly in wet weather, without relying on synthetic chemicals. This innovative approach is being tested and adopted by European farmers and vineyards, including prestigious producers like Château Léoville Barton in Bordeaux, offering a sustainable alternative to chemical and copper sprays amidst climate change challenges.

Next, Innovate explores the versatile power of mushrooms. Ecovative has championed mycelium, the root structure of fungi, for nearly two decades. Their pioneering mushroom manufacturing process has been at the forefront of creating biodegradable products that replace plastics and carbon-intensive materials, from packaging and building components to edible options. Mycelium acts as a natural polymer, breaking down waste while building new, stronger, and lighter plant-based materials, truly embodying a circular ecosystem where "fungi grows for the good of all".

MYCL Japan, a company in Komoro City, Nagano, leverages Ecovative's process to transform agro-forestry waste into beautifully useful mushroom products. MYCL Japan has developed a textile that mimics the texture and durability of leather, removing animals from the production process entirely. Building on Japan's rich tradition of leather tanning and setting international styles, their collaborations with designers and fashion companies are redefining how the world works with and wears leather.

Over in South Africa, Noncrete is a Cape Town-based company pioneering safer, stronger, and more sustainable carbon-negative building systems. Founders Stephen Lamb and Andrew Lord are at the forefront of decarbonizing construction through biomass technology. Their core mission is to combat climate change, address the housing crisis, and reduce unemployment by developing robust, low-carbon building systems that actively sequester carbon within the built environment. Concrete, the most used substance in the world after water, is a major carbon emitter. Noncrete's innovative solutions, like the Indlovu Floor and Click Brick Roof, dramatically lower emissions and reduce construction waste, while also creating low-tech, gender-neutral work opportunities that help restore natural ecosystems.

Finally, CNN visits a company on a mission to revolutionize agriculture, Oishii, a sustainable indoor farm near New York City. Oishii, known for developing the 'world's largest indoor vertical strawberry farm,' aims to take absolute control of the growing environment to increase the quality and sustainability of farm products. Founder Hiroki Kona explains their approach: "Soft rain, mild heat, warm light, and buzzing bees. We replicate the elements of a perfect day in Japan. You can taste it in every berry; a sweetness to remember." By integrating ancient Japanese farming techniques with AI and robotic technologies, Oishii cultivates perfectly ripe, delicious, pesticide-free strawberries year-round, bringing their produce to urban markets like New York's largest Whole Foods.

Innovate trailers: https://bit.ly/3NhKbWG
Innovate images: https://bit.ly/4pwo785

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 10th January at 2:30pm and 7:30pm HKT
Sunday, 11th January at 11pm and 6:30am HKT

By PR Newswire

CNN International

