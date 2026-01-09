Corporate

TCL Unveils Microsoft AI Smart Terminals at CES

January 09, 2026 | 15:36
(0) user say
TCL presents its latest collaboration with Microsoft at CES 2026, demonstrating AI-powered smart terminals that promise to transform user experiences through advanced artificial intelligence integration.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, TCL unveiled a range of smart terminal products featuring artificial intelligence technologies, spanning smart displays, mobile devices, wearables, and smart home appliances. TCL is actively integrating capabilities from multiple AI technology partners, including Microsoft, to accelerate AI innovation and multi-scenario applications, delivering more efficient and convenient experiences for users worldwide.

Highlights

  • Innovation Synergy

TCL continues to optimize technology innovation and ecosystem integration, focusing on upgrading smart terminal experiences and creating a smarter lifestyle for global users.

  • AI Scenario Enablement

Advancing AI-driven applications such as speech recognition, real-time subtitles, cross-language translation, personalized recommendations, creative content assistants, and intelligent services. These capabilities have already been applied to smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, home appliances, smart glasses, robotics, automotive systems, and TCL's digital operations, and will continue to be refined in line with product development. TCL's Smart Screen Division and Microsoft Foundry including Azure Speech and Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models capabilities are expected to roll out progressively across different regions in 2026, with details subject to official announcements.

  • Multimodal Interaction Upgrade

Leveraging next-generation large models and multimodal technologies, TCL smart terminals enable natural interaction across voice, image, and video, delivering seamless cross-device experiences. For example, the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER combines paper-like display technology with Microsoft AI-powered features such as speech recognition, real-time translation, and content generation. Users can create and communicate efficiently through handwriting, voice, and other input methods, experiencing an integrated "write, speak, and understand" workflow.

  • Security and Compliance Assurance

TCL places strong emphasis on data privacy and compliance. Its smart terminals incorporate Microsoft Copilot-enabled features and agent-based capabilities to enhance data security and global compliance, ensuring a trusted intelligent experience.

  • Expanded Ecosystem Integration

Building on Azure cloud and AI services, TCL is exploring broader ways to apply Microsoft Copilot, productivity tools, security features, and other ecosystem technologies with TCL's hardware innovations. These efforts aim to enrich cross-domain experiences across entertainment, office productivity, and multi-device connectivity.

Executive Quotes

TCL Industries Representative

Benny Chen, Deputy General Manager, Pan Smart Screen BU, TCL Industries added:

"We aim to use AI technologies to enhance everyday digital experiences, and we continue to explore practical ways to bring helpful innovation to users worldwide."

Microsoft Representative

Roan Kang, Asia Regional Azure Leader at Microsoft added: "We appreciate TCL's continued adoption of Microsoft cloud‑based AI capabilities. By making responsible use of these tools, partners like TCL can develop solutions that empower users in a variety of daily scenarios."

Looking Ahead

During CES, TCL showcased its latest AI applications in smart terminals. Moving forward, TCL will continue to explore the use of AI technologies across diverse scenarios, expanding the boundaries of smart terminal applications. The goal is to make AI an integral part of everyday life—an indispensable assistant for work, learning, and entertainment. More products and features will be announced through official channels, so stay tuned for TCL's next wave of smart living innovations.

Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

By PR Newswire

TCL

