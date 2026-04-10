Swiss Asia Partner SA joins Prodezi on $100 million Be Milk plant

Representatives of Prodezi and Swiss Asia Partner SA signed the Be Milk project agreement, witnessed by Tay Ninh leaders and international diplomatic and investment delegations

The venture is structured through a partnership and franchise agreement with Sodiaal Group (France), the owner of the Candia brand, thereby integrating European production and quality standards.

The Be Milk manufacturing plant will be developed in two phases with key highlight of the application of advanced European-standard technologies, supported by a strong network of international partners, including Sodiaal Group (France), IPEM Group (France), Tetra Pak (Sweden), and Takenaka Corporation (Japan).

According to Philippe Phan Van Ho, CEO of Swiss Asia Partner SA, selecting an investment location is not solely based on market potential, but also on the ability to meet long-term operational standards.

“Tay Ninh offers clear development potential in food processing, while Prodezi Industrial Park provides a suitable platform for us to execute the venture with efficiency, stability, and sustainability,” said Ho.

This alignment is reflected in the project’s ability to integrate seamlessly into the ESG-oriented infrastructure of Prodezi Industrial Park.

Wastewater systems are designed to meet environmental standards before connection to centralized treatment facilities, while energy efficiency and resource optimization solutions are embedded to support long-term operational performance. Furthermore, Prodezi’s industrial symbiosis model enables integration with related manufacturing activities, fostering a circular and sustainable production ecosystem.

Truong Khac Nguyen Minh, deputy general director of Prodezi Long An, stated that from the outset, Prodezi has pursued an eco-centric industrial park model, with infrastructure development aligned to environmental, social, and governance standards and industrial symbiosis principles.

“This approach has demonstrated strong compatibility with the requirements of international investors. Swiss Asia Partner SA’s decision to implement its venture at Prodezi is a positive signal, underscoring the broader investment potential of Tay Ninh. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance our sustainable industrial ecosystem to better meet global investor standards and expand partnerships with international stakeholders,” Minh said.

Once operational, the Be Milk plant is expected to enhance Vietnam’s domestic dairy processing capacity through the transfer of European technologies and quality management practices. It will also strengthen value chain linkages from raw materials to distribution.

At the provincial level, the initiative is anticipated to generate employment, contribute to fiscal revenues, and add a high value-added manufacturing component aligned with Tay Ninh’s strategy to entice high-quality FDI and encourage industrial development.

The event takes place as Tay Ninh continues to strengthen its position as a leading investment destination in Southern Vietnam.

In 2025, the province ranked among the top 10 most attractive localities for large-scale enterprises, with newly registered and adjusted foreign direct investment (FDI) totalling $1.7 billion.

This strong performance is underpinned by ample industrial land availability, continuously improving regional connectivity, and a strategic focus on high value-added manufacturing industries.

At the same time, global FDI flows are increasingly shifting towards projects aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. Tay Ninh’s well-prepared investment infrastructure positions the province to effectively capture this trend and enhance its competitive advantage.

Vietnam’s dairy sector continues to demonstrate robust growth. According to IMARC Group, the country’s dairy market is projected to reach $13.37 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.5 per cent over 2025-2033.

Amid rising domestic demand and constrained local supply, the dairy processing industry presents significant opportunities for technologically advanced, internationally standardised projects such as Be Milk.

Prodezi Long An JSC, established in April 2016, with main business in real estate, with notable projects including the 400-hectare Prodezi Industrial Park with investment capital of more than VND 4,600 billion ($176 million) and the 100-hectare LA Home Township, launched in early 2024.

Swiss Asia Partner SA is an international investment and financial advisory group headquartered in Lausanne (Switzerland), with an extensive operational network across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

As part of its expansion strategy in Southeast Asia, Swiss Asia Partner SA currently acts as the market development representative and franchisee for the Candia milk and Yoplait yogurt brands of Sodiaal Group (France) - one of Europe's largest dairy groups and a Top 20 global dairy enterprise.

Sodiaal operates under an agricultural cooperative model with a network of over 8,000 member farms, running approximately 70 production facilities across multiple countries, and achieving a consolidated revenue of around around $7.58 billion in 2025.

Sodiaal's ecosystem encompasses a comprehensive value chain, from raw milk production and industrial processing to brand development and international product distribution. Within this ecosystem, Candia stands as one of Sodiaal's flagship brands and is recognised as the leading UHT milk brand in France, currently available in over 60 countries.

Furthermore, Sodiaal also owns Yoplait, one of the world's largest yogurt brands, with a well-established international distribution network across more than 50 countries worldwide.