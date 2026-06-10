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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Suanova and InfiX.ai partner to deploy integrated AI platforms for healthcare applications

June 10, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
Suanova, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Yeebo, has signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with InfiX.ai to advance the deployment of training and inference integrated AI platforms in healthcare, powered by domestic high-density computing infrastructure.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 – Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo"; Stock Code: 00259.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), has entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with InfiX.ai, a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI (GenAI) infrastructure solutions. Leveraging Suanova's Shanghai Cube, a domestically developed high-density computing infrastructure, the two parties will jointly advance the deployment of training and inference integrated AI platforms with continuous self-learning capabilities in healthcare applicatoins. As part of this collaboration, Suanova will contribute its expertise in domestic computing infrastructure by providing the core computing power and foundational support.

With healthcare as the initial focus, the two parties have already collaborated with leading medical institutions to conduct clinical validation in areas such as cancer GenAI, foundational medical Large Language Models (LLMs) and personalized cancer treatment planning.

Building Integrated Infrastructure for Medical AI with Shanghai Cube as the Foundation

The training and inference integrated AI platforms deployed under this collaboration are powered by Shanghai Cube, combined with InfiX.ai's training, inference and multimodal AI capabilities. This integration delivers a truly unified hardware-software infrastructure tailored for medical AI applications.

Shanghai Cube, developed with the participation of Suanova, was among the earliest of its kind in China and is currently the highest-density domestically developed GPU supernode product. It adopts a high-density deployment architecture featuring 128 GPUs per rack with liquid cooling, enabling compact and efficient deployment of large-scale computing clusters. Shanghai Cube integrates a range of domestically produced core components, including liquid-cooling systems, high-performance parallel storage systems, retimers and motherboard capacitors. It provides a one-stop, highly efficient solution for the large-scale deployment of domestic computing systems and models.

Partnering with InfiX.ai to Build Enterprise-Grade AI Infrastructure

InfiX.ai is a research-driven AI infrastructure company serving global markets, with capabilities spanning IaaS, PaaS and MaaS. The company is building a Decentralized Co-GenAI Network that connects computing power, models, platforms and intelligent applications, with the aim of helping enterprises and organizations train, deploy and own their domain-specific AI based on proprietary data, expertise and business workflows.

InfiX.ai brings together world-class talent in AI research and industry deployment. The company is led by its Founder and Chief Scientist, Prof. Hongxia Yang, with Co-Founder and Vice President Haiqing Chen and Chief AI Architect Jianmin Wu forming the core management and technology team. Prof. Yang is also a Chair Professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a globally recognized leader in artificial intelligence, with extensive experience spanning both academia and industry. She previously served as Head of LLMs in the at ByteDance (U.S.), AI Scientist and Director at Alibaba Group, Chief Data Scientist at Yahoo!, and Research Staff Member at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center. Prof. Yang has published more than 150 papers and holds over 50 patents. She has also received numerous international honors, including the WAIC SAIL Award, the National Scientific and Technological Progress Award, and recognition as one of the AI 2000 Most Influential Scholars worldwide.

By integrating InfiX.ai's training and inference algorithms with Suanova's high-performance computing platform, the solution significantly reduces memory usage and computing resource requirements. This enables higher throughput and supports training and deployment of larger-scale models under equivalent hardware configurations. The system is also capable of continuously capturing data for incremental training, integrating user feedback for fine-tuning and reinforcement learning, thereby ensuring that model performance evolves alongside changing business needs. Furthermore, the infrastructure supports local execution of the entire AI workflow – from training and fine-tuning to inference – thereby ensuring data security by design and meeting the stringent security requirements of sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government.

Daliang Chen, CEO of Suanova, said: "This partnership with InfiX.ai represents an important milestone in Suanova's expansion into medical AI. Leveraging the Shanghai Cube high-density domestic computing platform, we aim to accelerate the adoption of medical AI in real-world clinical settings. This collaboration not only brings together the complementary strengths of both companies from a technological perspective, but also serves as a key step in advancing the domestic computing ecosystem. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with our partners to drive the deep integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

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TagTag:
Suanova Healthcare applications Integrated AI platforms Highdensity computing infrastructure

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