Allinton expands industrial presence as Singapore aerospace output exceeds S$18B

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – Allinton, a Singapore-based engineering and industrial solutions provider, will participate in MRO Asia-Pacific 2026 from 22 to 24 September at Singapore Expo Meeting Rooms, Hall 3, Booth 2529, presenting its trading, engineering and business development capabilities as Asia's aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector continues to expand.





Asia's Aerospace Growth Accelerates, Singapore Plays Central Role



Asia's aerospace sector is expanding at a pace unmatched by any other region, according to the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). Singapore's aerospace output exceeded S$18 billion in 2024, up 19% year on year, EDB figures show.



Singapore accounts for about 10% of global MRO output and close to 20% of global engine MRO output, the equivalent of one in 10 aircraft and one in five engines worldwide serviced in the country, according to EDB. It is against this backdrop that Allinton is expanding its presence in the aviation MRO sector.



Allinton's New Capabilities Span the Aerospace Value Chain



MRO Asia-Pacific 2026 brings together airlines, MRO providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), lessors and suppliers across the aviation aftermarket ecosystem. Allinton Group's participation marks its entry into the aviation aftermarket ecosystem, where it will present its new aviation engineering capabilities, developed through a structure that spans three business functions addressing this range of needs: Allinton Engineering & Trading, which provides industrial supply and engineering solutions; Allinton Ventures, which handles business development and strategic partnerships; and Aik Lee, which focuses on automation, digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.



Within this structure, Aik Lee's work in AI and digital automation forms one part of Allinton's broader offering and remains at an exploratory stage, the company said.



Together, Allinton's three functions cover sourcing and supply, engineering execution, and long-term growth and expansion to support a range of aviation MRO needs. These capabilities aim to address both internal operational needs, such as workflow and process efficiency, and external aerospace applications.



"The MRO sector is under growing pressure to improve turnaround times, manage supply challenges and work more efficiently," said Chin Chit Loong, Chief Executive Officer of Allinton. "By combining our sourcing and industrial supply experience with engineering, automation and digital capabilities, Allinton can help address these operational gaps with practical solutions built around how our customers actually work." This approach reflects the broader growth trajectory of Asia's aerospace sector, particularly in Singapore.



https://allinton.com.sg/

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