Digital security fundamental for better and faster decision-making

Vietnam has set ambitious goals for AI and big data under its digital government roadmap to 2030. From your experience, what are the main challenges in turning these goals into real, working geospatial and AI systems?

Abhay Swarup Mittal

The strategic direction set by the government is very strong and closely aligned with global trends. Across many countries, geospatial data has moved beyond being a supporting layer of infrastructure. It has become a daily operational requirement for governments.

Geospatial data is used constantly by transport systems, delivery platforms, urban services, and many other applications. This widespread usage creates a need for continuously updated data. Satellite and space-based data are the most effective tools for meeting this requirement, as they provide up-to-date information on changes to buildings, land, and infrastructure.

However, extracting value from satellite data requires more than access to imagery. A robust infrastructure is needed to process and analyse large volumes of data. Equally important is a regulatory framework that allows such data to be used securely and responsibly.

Vietnam already has a strong talent base, particularly in AI and software development, which can support automation and large-scale data processing. The remaining challenge lies in governance, putting in place the right infrastructure, standards and regulatory environment.

Climate risks such as flooding and rapid urban growth are major concerns for Vietnam. How are government agencies using satellites and geospatial data today, and how has this changed in recent years?

Five years ago, monitoring floods and other climate-related events was far more difficult. Climate change has increased both the frequency and unpredictability of such events, while access to satellite data was often delayed by several days. In disaster situations, that delay significantly limited the ability to respond effectively.

Today, the situation has changed considerably. A growing number of earth-observation satellites are now in orbit, enabling access to data within hours rather than days. This shift has transformed how governments approach disaster management.

Near-real-time satellite data supports more informed decision-making. Authorities can assess the extent and direction of flooding, identify vulnerable areas and prioritise the deployment of emergency personnel and resources.

The ability to predict how floodwaters are moving allows governments to move from reactive to proactive responses. This is a major step forward in building resilience against climate-related risks.

Many countries still depend on foreign platforms for satellite imagery and data analysis. Why is it important for governments like Vietnam’s to build their own capability to receive and analyse earth-observation data?

Sovereign systems have become increasingly important because data is central to modern governance. Governments manage vast amounts of information, including population data, infrastructure data and connectivity data, all of which are used to support public decision-making.

Satellite imagery related to disasters is only one part of a much broader ecosystem. When combined with other national datasets, geospatial information becomes more powerful. In this context, ownership and control over data and infrastructure are critical.

Building sovereign capability does not only mean owning satellites. It also involves owning the ground infrastructure, the data platforms and the analytical systems that turn raw data into actionable intelligence. When these elements are controlled domestically, governments are better positioned to address national priorities.

Vietnam is a growing technology development hub. How does Aetosky’s software development work in Vietnam support its projects and cooperation with local partners?

Vietnam’s development over the past three decades has been remarkable. The depth of technical talent and the strong commitment to skills development stand out clearly.

Vietnam is not viewed as an outsourcing destination, but as an integral development centre. The quality of technology and engineering talent is comparable to that found in leading global companies. The key lies in identifying the right people, investing in their development and establishing a clear execution strategy.

While ideas are abundant, execution ultimately determines success. With a defined strategy and disciplined implementation, Vietnam’s technology workforce can play a central role in developing and deploying advanced geospatial and AI solutions.

How does AI help public agencies make better decisions based on geospatial data in areas such as urban planning, land management, and infrastructure?

AI is essential for automating complex processes at scale. In rapidly developing environments, changes are seen daily, making manual monitoring impractical.

One important application is change detection. By combining satellite imagery with AI models, it becomes possible to automatically identify what has changed in a given area, new construction, land-use changes or unauthorised developments. This approach is already being applied in other countries to support urban planning and regulatory enforcement.

Early detection enables authorities to take timely action, preventing issues such as encroachment before they escalate into legal or social challenges. More broadly, AI supports continuous monitoring, mapping and decision-making, allowing public agencies to act proactively rather than reactively.

Data security and control are common concerns when governments adopt AI technologies. How does Aetosky address these issues?

Data security is fundamental. Building secure systems requires sustained effort, and this is something that cannot be compromised. Strong governance frameworks must be embedded into system design from the outset.

Aetosky places significant emphasis on data protection, ensuring that platforms meet strict security and governance standards. Systems are designed to operate securely and undergo approval processes that align with government requirements.

Which areas are likely to benefit most from geospatial data and AI in Vietnam, and how does Aetosky plan to expand its operations in the country?

Defence and security remain major drivers of earth-observation data globally. Alongside this, disaster response is expected to see particularly strong growth, as it directly affects public safety and livelihoods.

Disasters take many forms like floods, typhoons, landslides, earthquakes, and their impacts are often concentrated in urban areas, where population density is high. Urban resilience therefore becomes a critical focus area, linking disaster management with city planning and infrastructure development.

Agriculture and border management also benefit from geospatial intelligence, but their dynamics differ. Disasters are highly dynamic events, requiring real-time insights and rapid response, which places them at the forefront of demand for advanced geospatial AI.

Aetosky is in the process of establishing an office in Vietnam and expects to begin operations in the coming months. As foreign investment and urbanisation accelerates, the need for robust geospatial and AI systems will grow.

With Vietnam launching its own satellites and expanding its various space capabilities, collaboration with public agencies is expected to deepen, supporting the development of sovereign, data-driven solutions tailored to national priorities.