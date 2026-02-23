Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

On February 23, Masan announced Phuong's appointment, effective immediately, with responsibility for leading the performance of its Convenience Foods and Bottled Beverages segments, with the following strategic priorities:

Targeting 20 per cent revenue growth for the business unit. Transforming the instant noodle category into a comprehensive meal platform, expanding value from individual products to an integrated convenient meal ecosystem serving both domestic and international markets. Leading the 'Win Every Drink Occasion' strategy, developing and scaling core brands such as Wake-Up 24/7 across the portfolio. Implementing the Digital 4P model by leveraging data and technology to enhance marketing, sales, distribution, and portfolio management efficiency, while accelerating execution of the company’s Go Global strategy.

This year marks a pivotal point in aligning the company's 'Retail Supreme' direct distribution model with personalised digital marketing strategies. The integration unlocks the full potential of the Digital 4P model and builds momentum for the company's next phase of growth.

Before her appointment, Phuong served as senior marketing director of the Convenience Foods category at Masan Consumer. Having joined the company in 2010, she has accumulated over 16 years of experience and development within the organisation, directly leading one of Masan Consumer’s core business pillars.

She has been a key driver in the expansion and repositioning of the OMACHI brand, transforming it from a traditional instant noodle brand into a premium and innovative convenience food franchise. Flagship product lines such as self-heating rice, self-heating hotpot, and the Asian street food concept 'Quan Xa Chau A' reflect the brand’s evolution in response to modern consumption trends and increasingly sophisticated consumer experiences.

Danny Le, chairman of Masan Consumer, said, “We strongly believe in building a next generation of young leaders who deeply understand the new-era consumer, harness the power of technology, and have deep knowledge of FMCG brand building fundamentals. The appointment of Nguyen Truong Kim Phuong marks an important milestone in our journey to build a successful Consumer-Tech organisation, thereby accelerating our mission: 'At least one Masan's product in each and every household globally."

Masan Consumer is targeting projected revenue of between VND33.8 and VND35 trillion ($1.30-$1.35 billion) for 2026, alongside continued profit improvement through enhanced operational efficiency and portfolio optimisation.

Phuong's appointment signals Masan Consumer's focus on strengthening leadership for its next growth phase, while reinforcing the company's position as a talent incubator for Vietnam's fast-moving consumer goods sector.

