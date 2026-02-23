Corporate

Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

February 23, 2026 | 20:52
(0) user say
Masan Consumer Corporation has appointed Nguyen Truong Kim Phuong as deputy CEO, tasking her with driving growth in its Convenience Foods and Beverages divisions and advancing the company's international expansion.
Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

On February 23, Masan announced Phuong's appointment, effective immediately, with responsibility for leading the performance of its Convenience Foods and Bottled Beverages segments, with the following strategic priorities:

  1. Targeting 20 per cent revenue growth for the business unit.
  2. Transforming the instant noodle category into a comprehensive meal platform, expanding value from individual products to an integrated convenient meal ecosystem serving both domestic and international markets.
  3. Leading the 'Win Every Drink Occasion' strategy, developing and scaling core brands such as Wake-Up 24/7 across the portfolio.
  4. Implementing the Digital 4P model by leveraging data and technology to enhance marketing, sales, distribution, and portfolio management efficiency, while accelerating execution of the company’s Go Global strategy.

This year marks a pivotal point in aligning the company's 'Retail Supreme' direct distribution model with personalised digital marketing strategies. The integration unlocks the full potential of the Digital 4P model and builds momentum for the company's next phase of growth.

Before her appointment, Phuong served as senior marketing director of the Convenience Foods category at Masan Consumer. Having joined the company in 2010, she has accumulated over 16 years of experience and development within the organisation, directly leading one of Masan Consumer’s core business pillars.

She has been a key driver in the expansion and repositioning of the OMACHI brand, transforming it from a traditional instant noodle brand into a premium and innovative convenience food franchise. Flagship product lines such as self-heating rice, self-heating hotpot, and the Asian street food concept 'Quan Xa Chau A' reflect the brand’s evolution in response to modern consumption trends and increasingly sophisticated consumer experiences.

Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

Danny Le, chairman of Masan Consumer, said, “We strongly believe in building a next generation of young leaders who deeply understand the new-era consumer, harness the power of technology, and have deep knowledge of FMCG brand building fundamentals. The appointment of Nguyen Truong Kim Phuong marks an important milestone in our journey to build a successful Consumer-Tech organisation, thereby accelerating our mission: 'At least one Masan's product in each and every household globally."

We are committed to building a next generation of young leaders who understand modern consumers, harness technology, and uphold the fundamentals of the fast-moving consumer goods industry. Phuong’s appointment marks a significant step in building a consumer-tech organisation and accelerating our mission to place at least one Masan product in every household globally.”

Masan Consumer is targeting projected revenue of between VND33.8 and VND35 trillion ($1.30-$1.35 billion) for 2026, alongside continued profit improvement through enhanced operational efficiency and portfolio optimisation.

Phuong's appointment signals Masan Consumer's focus on strengthening leadership for its next growth phase, while reinforcing the company's position as a talent incubator for Vietnam's fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Vietnam’s push for stronger retail growth by 2030 is being matched by improving performance in the country’s major consumer groups.
MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

Securities firm Vietcap has assessed the prospect of Masan Consumer (MCH) on listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) on December 25.
Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

On December 25, Masan Consumer Corporation (HSX: MCH) officially listed its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX), a pivotal milestone in its strategic growth and value creation roadmap.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Masan Consumer Convenience Foods Deputy CEO

