Siam Piwat doubles Golden Week retail sales through Chinese partnerships

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2026 - Siam Piwat Group, a leading developer and operator of world-class landmarks, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has announced the remarkable success of its global partnership ecosystem strategy. Through its collaboration with premier partners to expand its high-value tourist base and stimulate spending, Siam Piwat saw its Golden Week sales double year-on-year. Furthermore, the strong performance earned Siam Piwat the prestigious Alipay+ Growth Award, making it the sole recipient from Thailand, and one of the only two countries in Asia recognized at Ant International's VOYAGE 2026 & Gala Dinner in Shanghai, China.

Siam Piwat the prestigious Alipay+ Growth Award, making it the sole recipient from Thailand, and one of the only two countries in Asia recognized at Ant International's VOYAGE 2026 & Gala Dinner in Shanghai, China.

Alipay+ is the unified wallet gateway of Ant International, connecting global wallets like Alipay (China) and other leading payment apps across Siam Piwat retail touchpoints, while offering direct user engagement and exclusive campaigns in-app.This milestone is the outcome of partnerships with leading payment service providers, including Alipay+, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay, to curate targeted campaigns and exclusive privileges for Chinese travelers, particularly high-value visitors and enthusiasts of luxury products.Building on this success, Siam Piwat has expanded its collaboration with global tech leader Huawei and China's leading entertainment platform iQIYI to bridge the platforms' user bases with travel and retail experiences in Thailand, engaging visitors throughout the entire customer journey, from pre-trip inspiration to on-site spending and activities at the destination.Another distinctive highlight is Siam Piwat's collaboration with Trip.com, which connects travel offers on Ctrip's WeChat Mini Program with exclusive privileges at MINISO ICONSIAM. This allows Chinese tourists to enjoy special benefits even before they arrive in Thailand. This model enables us to engage Chinese travelers during the trip-planning stage, introducing them to Siam Piwat's shopping destinations and the privileges available through the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card.Since 2018, Siam Piwat has collaborated with Alipay+ to develop and deliver marketing campaigns, exclusive privileges, and digital payment solutions for international visitors. In the first eight months of 2026, transactions via Alipay+ grew 2.3-fold, while the number of active users surged 2.5 times compared to the same period last year.During the Golden Week holiday, Siam Piwat partnered with Alipay+ and WeChat Pay to launch exclusive campaigns and tailored promotions for Chinese visitors across retail shops and luxury brands. This initiative drove a 100% year-on-year surge in sales, demonstrating the effectiveness of partnerships in boosting tourist spending.As a result of these achievements, Siam Piwat was honored with the Alipay+ Growth Award as the sole winner from Thailand, one of the only two countries in Asia recognized at the VOYAGE 2026 & Gala Dinner in Shanghai, underscoring its success in driving digital transaction growth alongside its partners.Siam Piwat has expanded its tech alliance with Huawei to access Chinese consumers across their smartphone and wearable devices. This integration connects users directly to the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, a digital membership card through which travelers can register, discover information, plan shopping itineraries, and unlock privileges from premier brands even before departing for Thailand.Furthermore, travelers can sign up via a one-click WeChat Mini Program, minimizing repetitive form-filling and offering greater convenience. International visitors from other countries can also register via the official website or Huawei Wearables.This initiative forms part of Siam Piwat's pre-arrival engagement strategy, designed to build brand awareness and inspire travelers right in the home country before their actual experiences at Siam Piwat's five landmarks. The program also offers year-round "always-on" privileges, ranging from best deals and luxury retail campaigns to exclusive offers, extending benefits beyond peak travel seasons.Siam Piwat has also joined forces with iQIYI, China's leading streaming platform with premium Asian content, to spearhead a fandom marketing strategy under the concept of "From Screen to Real-World Experience," capitalizing on the popularity of Chinese artists and entertainment content to generate motivation for a trip to Thailand.Among the pilot activities was the iQIYI Starship: Spring of The Blade Meet & Greet, which brought Chinese superstar Xu Kai to meet fans at Siam Paragon. The event generated massive social media buzz and expanded brand visibility across fan communities in mainland China and around the world. By connecting iQIYI's fan base to real-world experiences at Siam Paragon, the partnership has enhanced destination recall and inspired travel, particularly among younger generations of tourists.Siam Piwat has been working actively to expand its global ecosystem through alliances with leading international partners across technology, tourism, payment solutions, and entertainment, including Huawei, iQIYI, Trip.com, Alipay+, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay, with the ultimate goal of connecting travelers to its ecosystem throughout every phase of their journey, from pre-trip planning to dining, lifestyle activities, and shopping in Thailand.Furthermore, Siam Piwat is enhancing campaigns and exclusive privileges for high-spending travelers, especially in the luxury segment, to maximize spending potential and reinforce Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM's positions as premier luxury shopping destinations in the region.This strategy reinforces Siam Piwat's position as a global destination and ecosystem developer and a partner of choice for leading global enterprises. By transforming partnership networks into concrete business results, Siam Piwat continues to attract high-quality tourists, increase spending value, and create growth opportunities for Thailand's tourism economy.For more information and exclusive privileges via the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, please visit:Website: https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/tourist-card-privileges/https://www.siampiwat.com/en/home

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