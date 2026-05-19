Siam Piwat joins Bangkok Pride to launch Right to Love 2026

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer—owner and operator of global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok —has partnered with Bangkok Pride, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, UNDP, and Drag Bangkok. They have launched the campaign "The Celebration: Right to Love 2026" to reinforce their commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I). The initiative aims to position Bangkok as a premier Global Pride Destination and support Thailand's bid to host World Pride 2030.

Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director and Shopping Center Business Head of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery for Siam Piwat Group, stated that this campaign harnesses diversity to drive Thailand's economy and Soft Power. Each shopping center features unique highlights:



Siam Paragon honored by Naruemit Pride who host the "Bangkok Pride Awards" on May 28, 2026, at NEX HALL (5th Floor). The "Bangkok Pride Forum 2026" will also take place from May 29 to June 1, 2026, at SCBX Next Tech (4th Floor) and NEXTOPIA (5th Floor), featuring an international platform with over 16 sessions focused on LGBTQ+ and women's rights. Siam Paragon will join the Bangkok Pride Parade on May 31, 2026, under the theme "Road to Bangkok World Pride". Furthermore, Siam Paragon is driving the Y-Economy (Boys' Love industry) through the "TIA51 x Siam Paragon" project, featuring the launch of the series "Love x3" and the "Love Galaxy" project.



Siam Center, known as The Ideaopolis, promotes inclusivity through the "The Colors of Thai Beauty" campaign, inviting everyone to express their beauty without limits and elevating T-Beauty standards from June 4 – 30, 2026. Siam Center also features vibrant performances from Drag Bangkok, T-POP shows, and mini-concerts throughout the festival, held on the G Floor from May 28 to June 3, 2026. In a massive display of Co-creation, Siam Center has collaborated with over 40 renowned brands—including Adidas, Jaspal Group, Victoria's Secret, and Absolute Siam Store—to launch exclusive Pride collections and lifestyle products designed by talented Thai designers.



Siam Discovery The Exploratorium opens a space for limitless self-expression with the "Road to Bangkok World Pride" exhibition under the concept "WHERE EVERY IDENTITY TELLS A STORY," tracing the journey of the LGBTQIA+ community. A major highlight is the Thailand's Drag Star 2026 Showcase, featuring 13 spectacular costumes from the competition finalists. Additionally, LFC Retail Thailand will join the celebration by unveiling a special Pride edition of the iconic Liverbird logo and an exclusive LFC Pride collection at Discovery Plaza, alongside fragrance exhibitions and exclusive promotions from brands like LOFT and Carlyn.



ICONSIAM reinforces its status as "The Global Stage" under the leadership of Ms. Suma Wongphan, Deputy Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., with the "UNITY OF PRIDE: DIVERSE SERIES, ONE COMMUNITY" campaign. The highlight is the "Rainbow Fireworks," Thailand's first-ever rainbow-themed firework display over the majestic curve of the Chao Phraya River. ICONSIAM also drives the Y-Economy ecosystem and provides the POSITIVE PRIDE space for Rainbow Culture activities and an art exhibition by Queen Art Thailand and LGBTQ+ artists.



The "The Celebration: Right to Love" event by Siam Piwat Group has received tremendous support from esteemed partner organizations. This collaboration underscores Siam Piwat's commitment to elevating Bangkok Pride into a Global Festival, demonstrating the nation's readiness to host Bangkok World Pride 2030. Ann (Waaddao) Chumaporn, President of the Bangkok Pride, stated that 2026 is a vital milestone for the "Road to WorldPride 2030" strategy. Through the Pride City Network (PCN), a ceremony will bring the official flag into the arena, declaring Bangkok's readiness to host the global event. With an expected turnout of over 350,000 participants, this collaboration solidifies Bangkok's status as a landmark that drives economic momentum and international image.



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