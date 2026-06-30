Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026 positions Bangkok as Southeast Asia's watch capital

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - Siam Paragon, a 'global luxury destination' and a top-of-mind destination recognized by both locals and international visitors worldwide, is set to once again captivate the international watch community with the return of "Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026." Now in its second edition, the event has firmly established itself as one of the region's most significant celebrations of haute horlogerie, bringing together prestigious watch maisons, independent watchmakers, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the world. Taking place from 22–27 September 2026, the event will showcase the artistry, innovation, and cultural heritage of fine watchmaking while fostering deeper engagement within the global watch community. This year's edition marks a significant milestone, welcoming more than 45 world-renowned watch brands—a remarkable increase of over 50% from the inaugural event in 2025.

Siam Paragon Creates A World-Class Horological Benchmark With "Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026"



Designed to be larger and more immersive than ever before, Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026 will feature thought-provoking discussions on watchmaking culture, exclusive exhibitions, special showcases, and experiential activities. The event will also be elevated through an exclusive collaboration with the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), the world's leading organization dedicated to promoting watchmaking culture, which will present a highly anticipated edition of "The Symposium." The event is expected to attract more than 400 international watch collectors and over 40,000 visitors throughout its six-day run, further reinforcing Bangkok's as an emerging center of watch culture in Southeast Asia.



Building on the success of a landmark debut,the inaugural Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 marked a historic moment for the luxury watch industry in Southeast Asia, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from leading global brands, collectors, and horology enthusiasts.The event generated a remarkable 92% increase in luxury watch sales during the exhibition period compared with the same period of the previous year. More than 20,000 visitors attended the event, including over 200 international collectors, and generated over 300 million media impressions.These achievements underscored Thailand's growing significance as one of Asia's most promising luxury markets and laid a strong foundation for the event's continued expansion.



This year, Siam Paragon is poised to elevate the platform even further in terms of scale, brand participation and international partnerships. The number of participating brands has grown from 30 in its inaugural year to more than 45 in 2026, encompassing some of the world's most prestigious maisons, independent watchmakers, and leading names in haute horlogerie. With an anticipated attendance of over 400 international collectors and 40,000 visitors across six days, from 22–27 September 2026, the event's overarching ambition is to position Bangkok as Asia's emerging watch culture hub and secure its place among the world's most important watchmaking events.



Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director of Siam Paragon, said: "The success of Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week reflects the confidence that leading watch brands has placed in Siam Piwat Group, as well as the growing potential of Thailand and Bangkok as a strategic destination for the global luxury watch industry. This year, we are delighted to witness even stronger participation from world-renowned brands, collectors, and international partners. One of the most significant milestones for Bangkok Watch Week is our collaboration with the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), an organization that plays a pivotal role in promoting and preserving watchmaking culture worldwide. Their participation elevates Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week to the standards of the world's leading watchmaking events.



"Together with the support of UOB Thailand, we aspire to create an international platform that connects brands, creators, collectors, and enthusiasts from across the globe while generating meaningful value for the luxury industry, tourism sector, and the Thai economy. Ultimately, our goal is to strengthen Bangkok's position as a global watch destination for the region."



Pascal Ravessoud, Vice President of the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Bangkok Watch Week to bring our watchmaking knowledge and expertise to Thailand for the very first time. Beyond certification, this partnership reflects a shared ambition to make watchmaking culture more accessible, engaging and meaningful for new audiences across Asia and beyond. Together, we are creating opportunities for enthusiasts, collectors and professionals to deepen their understanding of fine watchmaking and become part of a global community united by a passion for horology."



Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026 will bring together more than 45 legendary and world-class watch brands, including A. LANGE & SÖHNE, BIANCHET, BOUCHERON, BOVET, BREITLING, BVLGARI, CARTIER, CHOPARD, FRANCK MULLER, GRAND SEIKO, H. MOSER & CIE., HUBLOT, IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN, JAEGER-LECOULTRE, LAURENT FERRIER, LOUIS ERARD, PANERAI, PIAGET, TAG HEUER, TIFFANY & CO., ULYSSE NARDIN, VACHERON CONSTANTIN, VAN CLEEF & ARPELS, ZENITH The 2026 edition will also welcome an impressive roster of new participating brands, including BLANCPAIN, BREGUET, BREMONT, CVSTOS, DAVID CANDAUX, GERALD CHARLES, GREUBEL FORSEY, JACOB & CO., L.LEROY, MB&F, NORQAIN, ORIS, PARMIGIANI FLEURIER, RESSENCE, ROGER DUBUIS, SPEAKE-MARIN, TUDOR and UNIVERSAL GENEVE



The event will further elevate the luxury watch experience in multi-dimensions through strategic collaborations with leading global watchmaking organizations and international collector networks. It will also expand both the venue capacity and the number of sessions for "The Symposium," a highly popular program that received an overwhelmingly positive response last year.



Highlights of Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026



The Symposium



Returning on a larger scale, The Symposium will feature founders, CEOs, master watchmakers, creative visionaries, and influential collectors from around the world. Presented in collaboration with FHH, the expanded program will offer deeper insights into the craftsmanship, heritage, innovation, and cultural significance of watchmaking.



The Exhibition



Visitors will have the opportunity to discover newly launched timepieces and novelties making their debut appearance, limited editions, exceptional masterpieces, highly complicated watches, rare creations, and museum-worthy collector pieces from some of the world's most iconic brands.



The Experience



A curated series of exclusive experiences will include immersive watchmaking workshops led by Swiss master watchmakers and specially created for Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026. A key highlight this year also include the official launch of the "Academy Lounge" by the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie Academy (FHH Academy)—the first initiative of its kind in Southeast Asia. The platform will provide collectors, brand executives, and industry professionals with access to educational resources, expert guidance, and internationally recognized FHH Certification programs, helping cultivate deeper knowledge and appreciation of haute horlogerie.



Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2026 promises to be one of the most significant horological gatherings in the world, bringing together the finest brands, creators, experts, and collectors under one roof while contributing to Bangkok's rise as Asia's emerging watch capital.



The event will take place from 22–27 September 2026 at Siam Paragon. For more information, updates, and registration, please visit www.bangkokwatchweek.com or follow Facebook: SIAMPARAGON.

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