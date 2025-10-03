Corporate

Siam Paragon Watch Week 2025: Bangkok Joins World Horology Elite

October 03, 2025 | 16:12
(0) user say
Fifty luxury brands and ten thousand visitors seal status, giving lifestyle writers Bangkok watch fair keywords and next edition dates.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2025 - Siam Paragon, a legendary landmark in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, and a must-visit destination for local and international visitors, has solidified its reputation as the premier luxury watch destination with the success of "Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025." Recognized as Southeast Asia's most prestigious and comprehensive watch festival, the event delivered an extraordinary experience for enthusiasts and earned recognition from leading global maisons and collectors worldwide.

Held from September 23–28, 2025, at Siam Paragon, the event brought together over 30 prestigious luxury watch brands, including A. Lange & Söhne, Bianchet, Bulgari, Breitling, Bovet, Boucheron, Cartier, Chopard, Franck Muller, Grand Seiko, Girard-Perregaux, H. Moser & Cie, Hublot, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Jaquet Droz, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Erard, Omega, Panerai, Piaget, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, and Zenith. Founders and executives from these maisons graced the occasion, enhancing its international significance.

A key highlight was The Symposium, featuring 13 engaging sessions. Renowned horology expert Mr. Wei Koh, globally respected in watchmaking, shared his personal journey and visionary perspectives on timepiece creation, inspiring both new and seasoned collectors. The festival attracted thousands of enthusiasts from Thailand and abroad, solidifying Bangkok's reputation as a rising global hub for luxury watches.

Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director of Siam Paragon Business Unit, said:
"The success of this event shows that today's market values rare moments and extraordinary experiences. Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 delivers this for both brands and attendees. Our vision is to set a new benchmark for the watch industry in Thailand and the region, establishing this as an annual world-class event and reinforcing Bangkok as a must-visit global destination for luxury timepieces."

The event also served as a premier stage for global and regional launches. Highlights included Chopard unveiling the L.U.C XPS Urushi "Naga" Limited Edition; Louis Erard introducing the Le Régulateur Louis Erard x Vianney Halter Thailand Edition; Grand Seiko presenting the Spring Drive U.F.A. Violet Dawn; Bovet showcasing the Pioneer Perpetual Calendar Month Date in Stainless Steel for the first time in Southeast Asia; and Jaquet Droz revealing the Tourbillon Skelet-One Gold Dragon Mask for the first time in Thailand.

The Exhibition showcased exceptional timepieces valued over THB 1 billion, including the rare Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref.96 Steel, Salmon Dial, circa 1944, the Audemars Piguet Master02 Ref.15240SG, and the Bvlgari Fenice Octo Roma Secret, while The Experience offered innovative creations and exclusive activities unavailable elsewhere.

Over six remarkable days, Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 attracted an exceptional gathering of High Net Worth individuals, collectors, and watch enthusiasts from Thailand and around the world. The event set new world-class standards in luxury experiences, reinforcing Siam Paragon's position as a premier global destination.

https://www.bangkokwatchweek.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Siam Piwat

