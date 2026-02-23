Siam Paragon Launches Major CNY Celebration

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 February 2026 - Siam Paragon, Thailand's premier global landmark and the top destination in the hearts of Thai people and international tourists, has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Kasikornbank, ushers in a grand celebration for the Year of the Horse. The event "Siam Paragon A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2026," bringing an array of rare cultural performances from China to offer a magnificent experience in the heart of Bangkok, The celebration also features special performances by leading Thai artists and an exclusive appearance from Chinese superstar "Zhu Zhengting," who flew in to deliver New Year blessings to Thai fans at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.

15 February 2026: Enjoy performances by HERS and MEAN Band; 16 February 2026: Meet 2Ectasy, Jeffy, Kakagoesbackhome, and Slapkiss; 17 February 2026: Have fun with SERIOUS BACON and Klear; 18 February 2026: Concluding with Wanyai and OABNITHI.

Be mesmerized by the art installation "The Fortune Guardians," depicting a pair of lions in a rhythmic and lively spirit of celebration, created by Suthipa Kamyam, a renowned artist and illustrator who has collaborated with numerous international brands. She has transformed the Jewel zone and Cascade on the M Floor into an artistic landmark for the Chinese New Year, symbolizing the opening of gates to welcome positive energy, inviting luck and joy to flow in and reach all visitors.

The Sculpture Exhibition by Ren Zhe: This exhibition features the work of the renowned Chinese sculptor, celebrated for his masterful fusion of Eastern cultural roots with a contemporary global perspective. His powerful sculptures are imbued with dynamic movement, harmoniously communicating Eastern philosophical values through modern materials. The exhibition will be on display from 5 March 2026 at the Glass Wall on the M Floor.

NEXTOPIA, the prototype for the world of tomorrow, welcomes the Chinese New Year festival with the heartwarming concept "Let Good Things Grow: Lucky in Love, Lucky in Green." This initiative invites everyone to share positive energy through self-care, meaningful connection with others, and sustainable growth alongside the planet. Visitors can immerse themselves in contemporary interactive activities and workshops that are engaging and accessible to all ages. We invite you to fulfill your special moments at NEXTOPIA with eco-friendly, heart-healthy menus amidst a romantic atmosphere and melodies —perfect for hanging out until midnight.

For those seeking spiritual guidance and an opportunity to give back, the Siriwattana Cheshire Foundation under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen presents the "Siriwattana Fortune Telling for the Disabled" charity event. To welcome the Year of the Horse, the event features 40 renowned experts specializing in various disciplines. The event takes place from February 13–20, 2026, at Crystal Court, 2nd Floor (North Zone), Siam Paragon, from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM. Fortune-telling tickets are available at the venue for 400 THB.

The Grand Opening Ceremony, held on 14 February 2026, was honored by the presence of Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, alongside Mr. Han Zhiqiang, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, who both joined in delivering Chinese New Year blessings. Also in attendance were Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Group; and Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., all gathered amidst a grand and festive atmosphere. The event captivated the audience with special performances, including "Chinese New Year Welcome Dance" from China and the "Siam Noble Steed Dance" from Thailand, symbolizing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. The celebration also featured rare and exquisite Chinese cultural showcases from four renowned troupes originating from Beijing, Chongqing, Henan, and Fujian.The highly anticipated highlight was the appearance of renowned Chinese artist "Zhu Zhengting," who joined the festivities to wish fans wealth, happiness, and prosperity for the year ahead, while delivering a special performance as a New Year gift. Additionally, the celebration featured mini-concerts by leading Thai T-Pop artists, including Better Weather and Daou Pittaya, who brought joy and left a lasting impression amidst the spectacular sight of giant auspicious lanterns illuminating the entire of Parc Paragon.The grand celebration of "Siam Paragon A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2026" presents a magnificent parade of entertainment to deliver joy and prosperity for the Yearof the Horse, running from today until 18 February 2026. In addition to the spectacular colors of giant auspicious lanterns and exquisite cultural performances from the People's Republic of China, there are concerts from leading Thai artists performing on a rotating schedule to provide non-stop fun at Parc Paragon and Fashion Hall.The lineup includes:Simultaneously, Siam Paragon is packed with activities to enhance luck and wealth across various areas, featuring many more highlights such as:Beyond the exceptional experiences offered across all zones, Siam Paragon delights shoppers with the exclusive "A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2026," promotion, running from today until 22 February 2026, featuring discounts of up to 50% at participating stores. Shoppers meeting the spending requirements can receive Siam Gift Cards and Paragon Department Store Cash Coupons with a total value of up to THB 1,700. Special privileges are also available for Kasikornbank credit cardholders, while ONESIAM members can earn 4x ONESIAM Coins upon qualifying spend, along with up to 15% credit cashback from participating credit cards, or 0% interest installments for up to 6 months on Siam Gift Card purchases.Additionally, the special "Lucky with Love" promotion will run from today until 17 February 2026. Shoppers meeting the spending requirements can redeem Siam Gift Cards and Paragon Department Store Cash Coupons with a total value of up to THB 31,800, plus an additional bonus of up to 1,550 ONESIAM Coins when spending via ONESIAM KBank Credit Cards. Furthermore, purchases of THB 2,000 or more will be rewarded with an extra Ang Pao (containing gift vouchers or discount coupons from participating stores). For top spenders at participating luxury brands, an exceptional prize of 2 Baht weight of gold, valued at THB 149,500 (price as of 26 January 2026), will be awarded to those with a cumulative spend of THB 4 million or more.Experience the grandeur of the Chinese New Year celebration, a spectacular and radiant start to a prosperous Year of the Horse at "Siam Paragon A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2026." Join the festivities at Siam Paragon from today until 20 February 2026. For more information, please visit Facebook: SiamParagon

