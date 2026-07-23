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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SCG calls for new growth model at Nikkei Asia Forum

July 23, 2026 | 10:22
(0) user say
SCG called for a new growth model advancing carbon neutrality through competitiveness, energy security and innovation, addressing delegates at the Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 in Bangkok.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - At the Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026, Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCG, shared his vision that the transition toward a low-carbon economy is no longer solely an environmental challenge, but a business strategy to strengthen long-term competitiveness through energy security, innovation, and sustainable growth. He emphasized that stronger regional collaboration will help position ASEAN as a resilient and competitive hub for manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable growth.

SCG Joins the Panel at Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026_Carbon Neutrality Must Go Hand in Hand with Business Competitiveness

SCG Joins the Panel at Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026_Carbon Neutrality Must Go Hand in Hand with Business Competitiveness


During the panel discussion, Thammasak noted that geopolitical uncertainty continues to reshape global supply chains and energy markets, directly affecting production costs and industrial competitiveness. He stressed that the transition to clean energy should be viewed not only as a sustainability agenda but also as a strategic approach to strengthening economic resilience and long-term competitiveness.

He highlighted ASEAN's strong potential to lead the energy transition, supported by abundant renewable resources, including solar, wind, and bioenergy. Unlocking this potential, however, requires closer collaboration between governments and businesses to accelerate energy infrastructure, enable investment, and create an ecosystem that supports innovation and low-carbon industries.

Thammasak also underscored the importance of investing in innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and low-carbon technologies to improve productivity, optimize energy use, and enhance industrial competitiveness across the region.

Drawing on SCG's experience, he cited low-carbon cement as an example of how sustainability can create business value. When green products deliver comparable quality and competitive pricing, customers are more willing to adopt them, accelerating the transition toward a low-carbon economy.

"The transition toward a low-carbon society can become a reality only when sustainability is not an option for a few, but an opportunity that all sectors can access and benefit from together."

This vision reflects SCG's Business Purpose, Inclusive Green Growth, which integrates economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social well-being through innovation and collaboration, creating shared value and supporting a more sustainable future for ASEAN.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SCG

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TagTag:
SCG New growth model Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026

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