Vietnam Fund Awards 2026 to spotlight fund industry ecosystem

Photo: VIR

Taking place on September 22 at the Pullman Hotel in Hanoi, the event will focus on unlocking capital flows for high and sustainable growth.

The programme is co-organised by the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), VIR, and FiinGroup, under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance and the State Securities Commission (SSC).

VFA 2026 takes place as the fund management industry is expected to play a greater role in expanding medium- and long-term funding sources and professionalising the investor base in the stock market.

The total net asset value of securities investment funds in recent years has been around 0.7–0.8 per cent of GDP, while the target is to raise this ratio to 5 per cent by 2030. The significant gap between the current level and the target calls for an increase in the number of funds along with the simultaneous development of products, infrastructure, and the investor base.

As part of the programme, the VFA 2026 conference will open with a presentation on the opportunities and challenges facing Vietnam's fund industry, delivered by a representative of FiinGroup.

Building on an overview of the industry's scale, structure, and growth rate, the discussion will delve deeper into these issues at a panel on building the fund industry ecosystem through strong infrastructure, diverse products, and professional investors. The panel will feature:

Nguyen Thi Bich Nga, deputy head of the Division for Management of Fund Management Companies and Securities Investment Funds under the SSC;

Duong Ngoc Tuan, deputy general director of the VSDC;

Bui Van Huy, general director of FIDT Investment Consulting and Asset Management JSC;

Nguyen Thi Hang Nga, general director of Vietcombank Fund Management;

Ngo Thuy Linh, chairwoman of AAS Securities;

Nguyen Nghia Tuan, deputy general director of SSI Asset Management;

Nguyen Hai Binh, head of Client Management, Securities Services at HSBC Vietnam.

Representing different parts of the fund industry ecosystem, the speakers are expected to discuss the development of infrastructure, expansion of investment products, distribution channels, and the role of institutional investors, with a view to channelling more long-term capital into professional investment vehicles.

VFA 2026 will also mark the inaugural edition of the Vietnam Fund Awards. According to the organisers, the programme aims to establish an objective and transparent reference framework for the fund industry, support investors in evaluating and selecting products, and strengthen connections among market participants.

For the inaugural edition, 94 funds with combined net assets of around VND90 trillion ($3.5 billion) as of the end of 2025 were included in the assessment. The awards will recognise high-performing equity, bond, exchange-traded, and balanced funds, as well as outstanding environmental, social, and governance/pension funds and open-ended funds that have performed well in developing their investor bases.

The assessment methodology is based on three groups of criteria: returns, accounting for 70 per cent of the weighting; risk, 25 per cent; and stability, 5 per cent. The assessment is primarily conducted over three- and five-year periods, with the 10-year period initially applied to open-ended equity funds.

VFA 2026 serves as an occasion to recognise funds with strong performance while aiming to establish a reference framework capable of tracking fund performance over time, contributing to greater transparency and professionalism in Vietnam's fund management industry.

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