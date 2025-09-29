Sanyo Denki to develop a new plant in Vietnam

The facility, located in Thang Long Industrial Park II, Hung Yen, will cover 47,800 square metres and produce cooling fans, stepping motors, and servo motors. Construction is scheduled to start in September 2026, with operations expected to begin in 2027. With an investment of 7 billion yen ($47 million), the plant will have a monthly output capacity of 500,000 cooling fans, 50,000 stepping motors, and 5,000 servo motors.

This facility will become Sanyo Denki’s third large-scale production base, following Ueda, Nagano in Japan and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in the Philippines. By expanding its global production network, the company aims to reinforce supply stability and enhance its ability to serve customers worldwide.

Sanyo Denki produces and sells cooling fans, power supply devices, and servomotors, operating across five regions: Japan, North America, Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Launched in 2021, the group’s 9th Medium-Term Management Plan, 'Break the Shell', aims to offer top-tier products and services to customers worldwide. Over the past five years, Sanyo Denki has pursued a range of initiatives to achieve this goal.

In the plan’s final year, business conditions remain strong. Rising demand for high-performance servers and telecommunications equipment, driven by AI growth, along with expanding markets for semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and other precision machinery, have prompted the company to build a new plant in Vietnam. This facility will help meet demand with high-quality, high-performance products and extensive customisation options.

