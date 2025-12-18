Corporate

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

December 18, 2025 | 15:10
(0) user say
The proposed investment would provide a major capital boost to the company at five dollars per share.

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (the "Company" or "Autozi") today announced that it has received an investment letter from CDIB Capital International Holdings Limited ("CDIB"). Pursuant to this letter, CDIB proposes to invest a total of approximately US$300 million in the Company in stages at a comprehensive price of US$5.00 per share. If successfully completed, the transaction is expected to significantly strengthen AZI's capital position, providing robust financial support for the Company's future business development and international expansion strategy.

According to the key terms outlined in the investment letter, CDIB intends to invest in the Company's shares through a structured arrangement at the comprehensive price of US$5.00 per share. The specific investment structure, source of the shares (including whether they involve newly issued shares by the Company and/or shares transferred by existing shareholders), lock-up arrangements, closing steps, and timelines will be finalized upon further negotiations between the parties and the execution of legally binding definitive transaction documents. The proposed transaction remains subject to applicable laws and regulations, Nasdaq-related rules, potential regulatory approvals, and necessary internal corporate approvals.

The Company anticipates that, if implemented, this proposed investment would optimize its capital structure, diversify funding sources, and provide solid financial backing for channel expansion, brand building, product and technology upgrades, and localization service system development in key overseas markets. This, in turn, would accelerate the implementation of AZI's international growth strategy.

AZI stated that the proposed collaboration with CDIB could introduce a strong long-term capital partner. Leveraging CDIB's experience and resources in overseas capital markets and industrial investments is expected to provide significant support for expanding international operations and deepening global presence. Both parties also plan to explore opportunities for business synergy, resource sharing, and international market development within the framework of the definitive transaction documents.

The Company specifically cautions that the investment letter received from CDIB constitutes a non-binding proposal. Its terms are subject to further negotiation and due diligence. There can be no assurance that a formal agreement will be reached, what the final terms of any such agreement might be, the timing of completion, or the actual size of the investment. The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in accordance with Nasdaq rules and applicable securities laws and regulations as events progress.

By PR Newswire

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

