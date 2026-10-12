Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam appoints new head of Vaccines and country lead

With nearly two decades of experience across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines, Steinberg has held a range of leadership positions at Sanofi across Southeast Asia, Europe, and global markets.

Throughout his career, he has contributed to business growth, expanded access to innovative prevention solutions, and led strategic transformation initiatives across the pharmaceutical sector.

Lucas Steinberg – head of Vaccines and country lead of Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam. Photo: Sanofi

Throughout his career, he has contributed to business growth, expanded access to innovative prevention solutions and led strategic transformation initiatives across the pharmaceutical sector.

Coming from a family with a strong connection to the medical field, Lucas developed an early passion for healthcare and has pursued a career driven by the ambition to create positive and sustainable impact for communities.

During his years at Sanofi, he has gained diverse experience spanning market development, strategic planning, people leadership, and commercial operations, contributing to bringing innovative treatment and prevention solutions to people across different markets.

Lucas takes on his new leadership role in Vietnam at a pivotal time for the country’s healthcare sector. Major government priorities aimed at improving the quality of healthcare are creating new opportunities across both treatment and prevention.

The shift from a focus on ‘treating disease’ towards a more comprehensive approach to healthcare and proactive disease prevention is helping to reduce the burden of disease while supporting the development of a more sustainable, modern and people-centric healthcare system.

At the same time, national priorities around science, technology and innovation are creating strong momentum for the development of Vietnam’s healthcare sector. These policies are expected to encourage research, manufacturing and the adoption of advanced biomedical technologies, while strengthening Vietnam’s long-term capabilities and self-reliance in healthcare.

Sanofi and VNVC announce a Joint Declaration on the localisation of vaccine production during state-level visit of General Secretary and President To Lam to France. Photo: Sanofi

Commenting on his appointment, Lucas Steinberg said, “It is a great honour to lead the Sanofi vaccines team, particularly at a time when Vietnam’s healthcare sector is entering a period of significant opportunity and transformation. The opportunity to lead a talented team, with an innovative portfolio and committed strategic partners in a fast-growing market like Vietnam is highly motivating for me.”

“Above all, our mission to protect the health of millions of people across generations continues to be a strong source of inspiration for me,” he noted.

With nearly 75 years of presence in Vietnam, Sanofi is a strong example of the longstanding cooperation between Vietnam and France in healthcare. Over the decades, the company has not only brought innovative treatment solutions to millions of patients, but has also contributed to public health programmes, supported the development of healthcare professionals and promoted more equitable access to scientific advances.

Lucas Steinberg, representing Sanofi, welcomed Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen and Sanofi’s partner VNVC on a visit to Sanofi’s manufacturing facility in France. Photo: Sanofi

In disease prevention, Sanofi continues to work closely with health authorities, healthcare professionals and partners to support efforts to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases and strengthen the capabilities of healthcare professionals. Alongside expanding access to innovative vaccine solutions, Sanofi is actively pursuing collaboration in research, technology investment and the development of local manufacturing capabilities. These efforts are expected to contribute to the development of Vietnam’s biotechnology sector, strengthen healthcare self-reliance and support the country’s long-term health security.

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Ministry of Health and Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam sign MoU The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention and Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam Co., Ltd. signed an MoU on May 27 to cooperatively strengthen Vietnam’s healthcare capacity and expand public education on disease prevention, with a focus on nationwide life-course immunisation drives.

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