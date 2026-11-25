SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATOMONDE, a derma skincare brand specializing in products for infants and families, is rapidly expanding its global footprint across major Asian markets, including China, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. The brand is building on differentiated distribution strategies tailored to each country's market characteristics, along with the demanding local regulatory approvals it has obtained.

The most notable achievement is the proactive completion of regulatory approvals in key Asian hub countries and the actual channel entries that followed. In Indonesia, the brand has successfully completed certification from the local food and drug authority (BPOM), completing preparations for a full-scale entry into the offline retail market. Having had its rigorous quality and safety recognized in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest consumer market, the company plans to accelerate its entry into local offline flagship stores and specialty distribution networks.

In Thailand, a center of Southeast Asian beauty trends, ATOMONDE has completed certification from the local Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), firmly establishing a comprehensive online and offline distribution foundation. Building on TFDA certification, the brand recently partnered with a local distributor in Bangkok and signed a substantive contract for the supply of initial volumes, further solidifying its position in the Southeast Asian market.

Results are also taking shape in Japan, an East Asian beauty powerhouse. ATOMONDE's core lineup, including its derma lotion and cream, has been recognized for its quality, and official sales on major online platforms were recently confirmed, with active distribution now underway. The company is not stopping at exports: its long-term goal is to become a "general trading company" that also discovers outstanding overseas products and introduces them in Korea. To that end, it will take part in the Fukuoka Import-Export Business Meeting in January 2027, where it plans to convert previously conducted sample tests and sales discussions into concrete follow-up transaction contracts and establish a two-way Korea-Japan trade bridgehead.

In China, a digital marketing strategy led by the brand's premium kids line has borne fruit. Cross-border live-stream sales generated an enthusiastic consumer response. In Vietnam, the brand successfully passed demanding local certification and entered a premium K-beauty flagship shop, widening its offline touchpoints.

THECOSKOREA, the company behind ATOMONDE, is consolidating the online sales response confirmed in China, the regulatory and store-entry know-how accumulated in Vietnam, and the sample review feedback gained in Japan to develop a country-specific "customized portfolio" strategy. Because products of interest and transaction terms differ by country, the company will finely tailor formulations, volumes, packaging, and marketing content to each local market, while gradually increasing the range of products handled and transaction volumes in channels it has already entered.

"The regulatory approvals obtained across Asia, our establishment on Japanese online platforms, and our vision of becoming a general trading company are proof that ATOMONDE is trusted in the global market," a THECOSKOREA representative said. "We will continue to actively pursue carefully localized strategies tailored to each country's distribution structure and consumer needs, establishing ourselves as the derma brand that represents all of Asia."