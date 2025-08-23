SABECO turns sustainability aspirations into concrete action

SABECO representative Nguyen Hoang Giang highlights the company’s commitment to translating ESG aspirations into measurable actions during VCSF 2025

Nguyen Hoang Giang, general director of Saigon Beer Trading One Member Co., Ltd. (SATRACO) and a member of SABECO’s executive committee, shared the company’s ESG journey, considered a prime example of translating sustainability commitments into measurable action.

In his keynote, Giang underlined that the world is moving in a state of volatility and uncertainty. Climate change, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and shifting consumer behaviour require businesses not only to recover but also to reshape their strategies for the future. “At SABECO, we believe ESG is not merely a tool for adaptation, but a strategic foundation for sustainable, proactive, and responsible growth,” he remarked.

With a 150-year brewing legacy, SABECO has become a pioneer in Vietnam’s beer industry. The company currently operates 25 breweries, covers more than 200,000 outlets, and exports to over 35 countries. Yet, according to Giang, scale is not the ultimate pride: “Our true pride lies in redefining our mission not just brewing beer, but contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable development.”

SABECO has made tangible progress under its ESG pillars. By 2024, 64 per cent of its breweries had installed solar power systems; 40.54 per cent of energy in beer production came from renewable sources; 64.22 per cent of waste was recycled or reused; water consumption per unit of product was reduced by 7.3 per cent compared to 2023; and total greenhouse gas emissions fell by 9.3 per cent against the 2023 baseline.

These are the first steps in SABECO’s long-term roadmap towards Net Zero 2050, with a medium-term milestone of cutting 42 per cent of emissions by 2030. “We do not wait for perfect conditions to act. Transformation must start from within, step by step, with persistence and clear goals,” Giang emphasised.

On the social front, SABECO considers the community inseparable from its development strategy. Recent initiatives have had a tangible impact: installing over 109km of solar-powered streetlights across 34 provinces; supporting 37,500 people through the “63 Provinces – One Tet” campaign; and building 30 community sports playgrounds. “A business can only be truly sustainable when its surrounding community is also sustainable. We want to co-create shared value with the people, ensuring no one is left behind,” Giang noted.

Alongside environment and society, SABECO sees transparent governance as the cornerstone of sustainability. All its breweries have achieved ISO 22000 for food safety and ISO 14001 for environmental management. Its strategic suppliers are evaluated on ESG criteria and comply with the Code of Conduct. The company has also inaugurated its Beer Research & Development Centre, designed not only to advance technology but also to embed sustainability into innovation.

Rooftop solar at Saigon Quang Ngai Beer Factory

Moreover, SABECO partners with PRO Vietnam and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on extended producer responsibility, while maintaining transparent whistleblowing mechanisms and strict anti-corruption procedures. As Giang underlined, without a foundation of transparent, responsible governance, ESG commitments risk remaining symbolic.

In 2024, SABECO published its first standalone sustainability report aligned with global GRI standards. The company also established a board-level sustainability and risk governance committee and embedded ESG metrics into KPIs across multiple functions. These steps reflect SABECO’s determination to convert commitments into a system of measurable actions.

At VCSF 2025, SABECO’s story resonated strongly with the forum’s theme. While many companies still grapple with balancing growth targets and sustainability requirements, SABECO has defined a clear path: treating ESG as an operating philosophy, a way of defining value, and measuring success.

“When development is built on an ESG foundation, no one is left behind. And the value created will be sustainable not only for the company but also for the nation,” Giang concluded.