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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rhenus Logistics reports record Asia-Latin America growth

April 21, 2026 | 13:59
(0) user say
The German logistics provider achieved strongest annual performance connecting Asian and Latin American markets through freight services.

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - In a global environment marked by the acceleration of international trade, Rhenus Logistics reaffirms its position as one of the leading logistics companies in Latin America by consolidating the strategic Asia–LATAM trade lane and recording unprecedented growth during the 2024–2025 period.

Rhenus handled over 170,000 TEUs in full container load (FCL) shipments along the Far East Asia – Latin America corridor, positioning itself among the Top 3 players on this strategic tradelane. This performance reflects sustained expansion and operational execution aligned with the increasingly demanding requirements of global trade.

The impact of growth along the Asia–LATAM corridor is evident in strong results at both regional and local levels. In particular, Rhenus achieved the No. 1 ranking in Far East inbound flows to Argentina, Colombia, and Paraguay, consolidating its leadership in these key markets.

Additionally, Rhenus significantly strengthened its performance in other countries in Latin America by leveraging its local presence and operational capabilities to efficiently meet the needs of international trade. This positioning reinforces Rhenus as a key player in the Far East–Latin America corridor, combining scale, local expertise, and a robust operational network to support its customers' growth across the region.

These results are especially relevant in a context where Asian companies are expected to continue increasing exports to Latin America. According to estimates from Americas Market Intelligence, trade volume between China and Latin America could reach US$700 billion by 2035, driving growing demand for logistics providers with increasingly robust, efficient capabilities aligned with Asian market standards.

Strategic Support from Asia

As part of its strategy to further strengthen this corridor, Rhenus operates a procurement center in Hong Kong, exclusively dedicated to serving the Latin American market. This presence in one of the company's main commercial hubs ensures efficient origin management, optimized coordination with Asian suppliers, and direct connectivity between regional operations and global markets.

The Hong Kong center acts as a strategic bridge between Asia and Latin America, providing greater supply chain visibility, agility, and control, while enhancing Rhenus' ability to respond to the increasing demands of global trade.

A Long-Term Strategic Commitment

The sustained growth we are achieving in Latin America confirms that the Asia–LATAM corridor is a strategic pillar for Rhenus in the region. These results reflect not only our local execution capabilities, but also a long-term vision focused on anticipating global market needs and actively supporting the development of local economies across the region," said Fadelly Duque, Head of Sales LATAM, Rhenus Logistics.

With a strategy focused on efficiency, operational reliability, and regional strengthening, Rhenus Logistics continues to position itself as a key logistics partner for trade between Asia and Latin America, supporting the evolution of supply chains and the growth of commercial exchange between both regions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Rhenus

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TagTag:
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