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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rhenus buys LBH Group to accelerate maritime growth

April 30, 2026 | 13:35
(0) user say
The logistics firm completed its acquisition of LBH Group, aiming to strengthen its global maritime freight and shipping services.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - Rhenus Group announced the successful closing of the acquisition of the remaining 49 percent stake in LBH Global Agencies Inc. LBH Group is a globally active port agency with business sites in 24 countries worldwide. As an international maritime shipping agency, LBH Group manages incoming and outgoing vessels handling bulk goods, liquid cargo, containers, and general cargo. With the acquisition of the remaining shares from the Lagendijk family, the company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Rhenus – a strategic step that has been pursued since the two companies joined forces in 2023. For many years, both parties have fostered a close and trustful relationship based on a shared goal.

Joined expertise for strong international customer service

The partnership between Rhenus and LBH Group was initially established with the shared objective of combining LBH's global reach in port agency services with the international logistics network of Rhenus. Since then, the collaboration has strengthened both companies' capabilities, enabling the development of more comprehensive service offerings and supporting customers with increasingly customized, resilient, and efficient supply chain solutions. Uniting two highly skilled and specialized teams marks another milestone in the Rhenus Group's strategic growth plan in global trade, aiming to expand its network and foster supply chains worldwide.

Under full ownership, LBH Group will remain a central pillar of the maritime strategy of Rhenus. The company will continue to operate under its established brand, maintaining its market presence and well-recognized service quality. Inspired by the vision of expanding global logistics operations as one global team, the acquisition underscores the importance of reliable partnerships that continue to pave the way for the Rhenus Group's growth trajectory.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By Rhenus

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