Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 - Rhenus Group, a leading global logistics provider, has opened a new dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok, Thailand. Strategically located near key ports, and next to its current KM19 warehouse in Bangna Trad, the new warehouse aims to strengthen its capabilities in Thailand, as well as the region, in specialized warehousing services.



Thailand’s warehousing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028. This is primarily due to the expansion of the e-commerce sector, increasing foreign direct investment in manufacturing, and the rising demand for third-party logistics services. The development of specialized warehousing is also gaining traction due to growing demand for temperature-sensitive and high-value goods.



The 5,817 sqm purpose-built Dangerous Goods compliant facility connects conveniently to key logistics infrastructure and its existing KM19 warehouse, optimizing operational efficiency for its customers. The warehouse will open in phases from now onwards, to support companies with a mix of dangerous and non-dangerous goods cargo, enabling integrated storage and handling within one site while maintaining clear segregation and compliance requirements. Key features of the warehouse include 90-minute fire-rated walls and doors, explosion-proof electrical components, fire pumps and sprinklers rated for dangerous goods and explosion-proof ventilation.



Marcus Fornell, Regional Head of Rhenus APAC Warehousing Solutions, said, “As more manufacturing businesses incorporate the China+1 strategy and increase capabilities in Southeast Asia, Rhenus is scaling up its presence in this region to support the varied storage needs - from general to specialized manufacturing industries’ needs. As one of our regional hubs, we will continue to invest in Thailand with more flexible resource allocation solutions.”



Rhenus in Thailand



Established in 1994 and with 14 locations across Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen, Rhenus offers services across a large variety of industries such as consumer retail, high-tech, industrial, agricultural, chemical, automotive, fashion, e-commerce, life sciences & healthcare, aviation and manufacturing industries. On top of its warehousing capabilities, various services are also available including air, ocean and road freight, project logistics, on-board courier and 24-hour NFO (next flight out) services.



“The new facility enhances our ability to provide fully integrated warehousing solutions for customers with both DG and non-DG requirements. Positioned within our KM19 main site, the key logistics hub in Thailand, we can leverage on shared resources, optimize costs, and deliver operational flexibility while maintaining the highest safety and compliance standards. This also enables us to offer scalable and efficient solutions which align with customers’ evolving supply chain needs,” said Pakpoom Chaokaweepong, General Manager - Warehousing Solution Operations, Rhenus Thailand.

Details of the new warehouse:

Address: 601 Moo 15, Bang Sao Thong Sub-District, Bang Sao Thong District, Samut Prakarn Province 10570.



1 https://mobilityforesights.com/product/thailand-warehousing-market

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