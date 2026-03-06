Rhenus opens new warehouse facility in Paranaque, Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus Group has officially opened a new warehouse in Philippines' Paranaque, Metro Manila. This marks the company's effort to expand its presence as a leading logistics player in the Philippines, with plans to add more warehousing space in the near future.



The warehouse is strategically located in NCR, close to major business districts and offers excellent access to major transport routes via direct access from SLEX Sucat. The brand new 7,320 sqm multi-user warehouse facility features a very high ceiling of around 20m with full insulation. It has the highest level of structural integrity and meets very high safety and security standards. Some of the features include Optical Beam Smoke Detectors, Sprinklers, mechanical cross ventilation system, fully enclosed gated compound, 24x7 security guards, full CCTV coverage with 60 days video retention, intruder alarm system, etc.



With a focus on sustainability, the warehouse utilizes LED lighting, solar panel provision, and a skylight to harness natural light, in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. The warehouse is in the process of obtaining ISO certifications in Quality Management Systems (QMS), Environmental Management Systems (EMS), and Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Management Systems.



The new warehouse expands the footprint of seven existing facilities across Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao, strengthening nationwide coverage and smooth integration with global supply chains.



"Rhenus offers 4 million m² of storage across 180 locations in 21 countries, providing tailored contract logistics solutions. The new warehouse will enhance our logistics network in the APAC region, enabling us to deliver more efficient and sustainable logistics operations for our customers. We are committed to optimizing supply chains and meeting diverse client needs," said Marcus Fornell, Regional Head of Rhenus APAC Warehousing Solutions.



Rhenus in the Philippines The freight and logistics market size in the Philippines is estimated at USD 16.20 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 21.60 billion by 2031[1].



"Rhenus Philippines will continue to strengthen our position further in the market. With the opening of this new warehouse, we are moving forward with our plan to continue to invest in modern and state-of-the-art facilities. This allows us to expand our footprint and product portfolio to serve our customers' requirements with the highest level of efficiency, safety, security, and compliance," said Deepak Sharma, Managing Director of Rhenus Warehousing Solutions Philippines.



Rhenus Philippines has strong expertise in chemical warehousing, consumer goods, machinery and industrial logistics. Together with its freight forwarding entity, it offers a wide range of comprehensive services to customers, including warehousing and distribution solutions, domestic inter-island shipping, customs brokerage, project logistics, as well as air, ocean, and road freight.



More information on Rhenus Philippines is available at:



https://www.rhenus.group/ph/



Details of the new warehouse:



Address: Emilia St., San Isidro, Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines.



Contact: +632 8424 8097

[1] https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/philippines-freight-and-logistics-market

