Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

January 13, 2026 | 16:00
The logistics company earned the highest sustainability rating from EcoVadis, joining an elite group representing the top one percent of assessed companies worldwide for environmental and social responsibility performance.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2026 – Rhenus, a leading global logistics solutions provider, has been awarded the EcoVadis, the prestigious EcoVadis Platinum Medal in the latest assessment by EcoVadis, the globally recognized and independent provider of sustainability ratings. This places Rhenus among the top 1% of all companies evaluated worldwide in the past 12 months. The rating reflects outstanding performance across the categories of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement – underscoring our commitment to responsible logistics and continuous improvement.

Achieving Platinum status marks a significant milestone for Rhenus and reflects the progress the company is making toward stronger sustainability performance in the logistics sector. This distinction demonstrates how far we've progressed in embedding ESG principles into our operations and governance.

The upgrade from previous medal levels to Platinum (a score of 91 out of 100) was driven by comprehensive improvements across all four EcoVadis themes for Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics (Compliance & Information Security), and Sustainable Procurement. These advances were especially enabled by the development of Rhenus Group's first Sustainability Report, which consolidated group-wide policies, evidence, and performance reporting in line with GRI standards.

"Platinum is a signal to our customers and partners that we're going further," said Dr. Joana Baetz, Board Member for HR, Sustainability & Compliance. "Our vision is to be a key enabler in our customers' decarbonization strategies. That means pairing rigorous governance and transparent reporting with practical solutions that work in real operations – across our entire Group portfolio and diverse global market environments. We will keep raising the bar by aligning with leading sustainability standards and validating our progress through trusted organizations like EcoVadis."

Building on momentum: Why Platinum matters to customers and partners

As supply chains face increasing ESG scrutiny and regulatory requirements, EcoVadis ratings have become a widely adopted standard for supplier due diligence, risk management, and Scope 3 engagement. The Platinum Medal strengthens the Rhenus Group's credibility as a strategic logistics partner by providing customers with independent validation of our sustainability management system.

This recognition marks an inflection point for Rhenus. The company will continue investing in decarbonization, responsible procurement, data quality, and transparent reporting; partnering with suppliers to deliver measurable sustainability impact across complex, multi-modal supply chains.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Rhenus

Rhenus EcoVadis Platinum Medal

