Residential ventures rush to launch

Many of the new undertakings are being built near to key expressways or ring roads, photo Le Toan

On August 1, Solia Group and Casa Holdings introduced The Solia, an eco-urban area located on the frontage of Ring Road 4 in the Mekong Delta province of Tay Ninh, and directly connected to Ho Chi Minh City via key transport arteries.

The scheme stands out for its fully completed infrastructure, high-quality internal amenities, transparent legal status, and individual land use and housing rights certificates for each plot across the entire development.

Also in Tay Ninh, Vingroup has kicked off the 200-hectare Vinhomes Green City venture, with an investment capital of $1.1 billion, adjacent to ring roads 3 and 4. In early August, it recorded bookings for 2,000 units within just 24 hours.

In the former Binh Duong area and Dong Nai province, a series of other launches has also taken place. For example, An Gia Group has put The Gio on sale, C-Holdings is offering The Felix, and Phat Dat has unveiled La Pura, located on the frontage of National Highway 13.

Similarly, Bcons Group has broken ground on Bcons Binh An East-West, located on Thong Nhat Road and directly connected to Hanoi’s highway. The 30,000sq.m development has a total investment of over $260 million and is expected to supply more than 1,800 apartments to the market.

In the high-rise apartment segment, in July, Nam Long Group began construction on the Solaria Rise complex at the Waterpoint mega-urban area. This apartment complex is part of a cluster of 4,000 Solaria units planned for the near future, marking Nam Long’s acceleration in satellite markets.

Other ventures, such as The Infinity Di An, Symlife Thuan An, and The Aspira, are also rushing to finalise legal procedures to be ready for sale in Q3.

Figures from DKRA Consulting indicate that new supply in the land lot segment will see a slight increase, with around 450–550 products expected to be launched in this quarter.

“The former Long An, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai areas are likely to maintain their positions as the main sources of supply for the market. Market liquidity is expected to sustain its positive recovery momentum. In particular, schemes with completed infrastructure, clear legal status, and high marketability will continue to engage market interest,” Vo Hong Thang, deputy CEO of DKRA Consulting, told VIR.

In the apartment segment, Q3 supply is projected to remain at a level similar to the previous quarter, ranging from approximately 9,000 to 11,000 units, concentrated mainly in Ho Chi Minh City and newly incorporated Binh Duong.

“The Grade A apartment segment will continue to hold a dominant position in Ho Chi Minh City, while Grade B and C segments will lead new supply in outlying areas. Newly implemented legislation, along with the continued maintenance of low lending interest rates, will remain positive factors boosting market demand,” Thang said.

Prices are showing a slight upward trend in areas expected to benefit from administrative boundary mergers. Developers are also flexibly adjusting payment methods, sales policies, launch gifts, and interest rate support to stimulate the market, he added.

New supply in the townhouse and villa segment is forecast to continue the positive recovery trend from the previous quarter, with around 2,000-3,000 products, mainly concentrated in the former Long An and former Binh Duong areas. This bustling wave of launches is expected to partly fill the supply gap in Ho Chi Minh City while creating new momentum for the southern real estate market in the last months of the year.

Trinh Thi Kim Lien, sales director of Dat Xanh Services, observed that developers have returned to the race after overcoming a period of financial restructuring and seeing partial easing of legal and capital constraints.

“The market is entering a strong restart phase, not only from familiar names but also with the participation of new investors with solid financial capacity,” Lien said.

According to such experts, the biggest driver for the property market from the end of the year will come from the robust wave of infrastructure investment spreading across the expanded Ho Chi Minh City metropolitan area.

Many key infrastructure works, such as ring roads 3 and 4, Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, and the expansion of the expressway through Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh, and Dau Giay are being vigorously implemented, laying the foundation for regional connectivity, population dispersal, and unlocking housing supply in the medium and long term.

Real estate heats up with major deals Driven by mounting liquidity pressures and strategic repositioning, Vietnam’s real estate market witnessed a marked increase in large-scale asset transfers during the first half of the year.

Real estate M&A: from nascent recovery to sustainable growth After a period of relative dormancy, Vietnam’s real estate dealmaking market is demonstrating a significant recovery in 2025.