Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Residential ventures rush to launch

August 19, 2025 | 10:54
(0) user say
A wave of new developments is sweeping through the real estate sector, helping to close the recent supply gap.
Residential ventures rush to launch
Many of the new undertakings are being built near to key expressways or ring roads, photo Le Toan

On August 1, Solia Group and Casa Holdings introduced The Solia, an eco-urban area located on the frontage of Ring Road 4 in the Mekong Delta province of Tay Ninh, and directly connected to Ho Chi Minh City via key transport arteries.

The scheme stands out for its fully completed infrastructure, high-quality internal amenities, transparent legal status, and individual land use and housing rights certificates for each plot across the entire development.

Also in Tay Ninh, Vingroup has kicked off the 200-hectare Vinhomes Green City venture, with an investment capital of $1.1 billion, adjacent to ring roads 3 and 4. In early August, it recorded bookings for 2,000 units within just 24 hours.

In the former Binh Duong area and Dong Nai province, a series of other launches has also taken place. For example, An Gia Group has put The Gio on sale, C-Holdings is offering The Felix, and Phat Dat has unveiled La Pura, located on the frontage of National Highway 13.

Similarly, Bcons Group has broken ground on Bcons Binh An East-West, located on Thong Nhat Road and directly connected to Hanoi’s highway. The 30,000sq.m development has a total investment of over $260 million and is expected to supply more than 1,800 apartments to the market.

In the high-rise apartment segment, in July, Nam Long Group began construction on the Solaria Rise complex at the Waterpoint mega-urban area. This apartment complex is part of a cluster of 4,000 Solaria units planned for the near future, marking Nam Long’s acceleration in satellite markets.

Other ventures, such as The Infinity Di An, Symlife Thuan An, and The Aspira, are also rushing to finalise legal procedures to be ready for sale in Q3.

Figures from DKRA Consulting indicate that new supply in the land lot segment will see a slight increase, with around 450–550 products expected to be launched in this quarter.

“The former Long An, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai areas are likely to maintain their positions as the main sources of supply for the market. Market liquidity is expected to sustain its positive recovery momentum. In particular, schemes with completed infrastructure, clear legal status, and high marketability will continue to engage market interest,” Vo Hong Thang, deputy CEO of DKRA Consulting, told VIR.

In the apartment segment, Q3 supply is projected to remain at a level similar to the previous quarter, ranging from approximately 9,000 to 11,000 units, concentrated mainly in Ho Chi Minh City and newly incorporated Binh Duong.

“The Grade A apartment segment will continue to hold a dominant position in Ho Chi Minh City, while Grade B and C segments will lead new supply in outlying areas. Newly implemented legislation, along with the continued maintenance of low lending interest rates, will remain positive factors boosting market demand,” Thang said.

Prices are showing a slight upward trend in areas expected to benefit from administrative boundary mergers. Developers are also flexibly adjusting payment methods, sales policies, launch gifts, and interest rate support to stimulate the market, he added.

New supply in the townhouse and villa segment is forecast to continue the positive recovery trend from the previous quarter, with around 2,000-3,000 products, mainly concentrated in the former Long An and former Binh Duong areas. This bustling wave of launches is expected to partly fill the supply gap in Ho Chi Minh City while creating new momentum for the southern real estate market in the last months of the year.

Trinh Thi Kim Lien, sales director of Dat Xanh Services, observed that developers have returned to the race after overcoming a period of financial restructuring and seeing partial easing of legal and capital constraints.

“The market is entering a strong restart phase, not only from familiar names but also with the participation of new investors with solid financial capacity,” Lien said.

According to such experts, the biggest driver for the property market from the end of the year will come from the robust wave of infrastructure investment spreading across the expanded Ho Chi Minh City metropolitan area.

Many key infrastructure works, such as ring roads 3 and 4, Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, and the expansion of the expressway through Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh, and Dau Giay are being vigorously implemented, laying the foundation for regional connectivity, population dispersal, and unlocking housing supply in the medium and long term.

Real estate heats up with major deals Real estate heats up with major deals

Driven by mounting liquidity pressures and strategic repositioning, Vietnam’s real estate market witnessed a marked increase in large-scale asset transfers during the first half of the year.
Real estate M&A: from nascent recovery to sustainable growth Real estate M&A: from nascent recovery to sustainable growth

After a period of relative dormancy, Vietnam’s real estate dealmaking market is demonstrating a significant recovery in 2025.
Vietnam sees $786 million in July M&A across key sectors Vietnam sees $786 million in July M&A across key sectors

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition (M&A) market saw strong activity in July, with deals spanning multiple key sectors.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
real estate social housing Vietnam

Related Contents

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

Latest News ⁄ Property

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

HITC ties up with Evolution to develop AI and hyperscale data centres in Vietnam

HITC ties up with Evolution to develop AI and hyperscale data centres in Vietnam

Real estate deals boom via high-profile names

Real estate deals boom via high-profile names

Industrial segment shaped by M&As

Industrial segment shaped by M&As

The Privé sets the benchmark for luxury real estate

The Privé sets the benchmark for luxury real estate

TD CASA and the rise of bespoke interior design in luxury living spaces

TD CASA and the rise of bespoke interior design in luxury living spaces

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020