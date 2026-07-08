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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Prudential Singapore tops global MDRT awards with 29 leaders

July 08, 2026 | 09:47
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Prudential Singapore topped the global MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards in 2026, with 29 agency leaders recognised and Bryan Phang the sole Diamond Agency winner for four consecutive years.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 – Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") achieved the strongest showing globally in the 2026 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Culture of Excellence (COE) Awards, with 29 agency leaders recognised out of 68 winners worldwide. This was up from 13 winners in 2025, reflecting the strong progress made by Prudential's agency force. Accounting for more than two in five award recipients this year, Prudential had the highest number of MDRT COE Award winners globally.

The MDRT COE Award recognises agency leaders who deliver strong outcomes across six dimensions of agency management1: production, retention, recruitment, persistency, whole person, and MDRT or MDRT Academy membership.

Rom Lee, Chief Agency Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: "Having 29 agency leaders recognised on the global MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards, up from 13 last year, is a strong affirmation of the standards our leaders set for themselves and their teams. Beyond individual achievement, it reflects a culture grounded on discipline, a strong MDRT sharing culture and a deep commitment to helping customers make confident financial decisions.

"We have worked to create an environment where financial representatives can grow their careers, perform at a high level and be recognised for their achievements. As customer needs continue to evolve, this culture of excellence will remain central to how we develop a trusted, future-ready agency."

MDRT COE Award winner Bryan Phang, Financial Services Director, Prudential Singapore, is the only Diamond Agency recipient globally to achieve this distinction for a fourth consecutive year. This year, the agency went a step further by achieving all six criteria of the Award. Said Phang: "Earning this recognition for a fourth consecutive year is meaningful. The best teams make each other better. For us, it's about developing people, building leaders and creating a culture that can sustain success over time. We hope this recognition raises the bar for what strong agency culture and high standards can achieve."

New MDRT COE Award winner, Chiam Shu Yi, Wealth Director, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, Platinum Agency, is recognised for developing the careers of young and mid-career financial representatives. Said Ms Chiam: "Success is never built alone. The greatest fulfilment in leadership is investing in people, helping them discover hidden confidence, and reach milestones which they thought were out of reach. By supporting others, you empower them to grow, succeed, and build lives and careers they are proud of."

Agency leaders awarded the MDRT Culture of Excellence Award include:

Diamond Agency (five out of six criteria met)
  • Ang Wei Boon, Financial Services Manager
  • Augustine Seah, Senior Executive Wealth Director
  • Bryan Phang, Financial Services Director
  • Dexter Goh, Financial Services Director
  • Han Chi Teng, Financial Services Director
  • Joyce Chan, Financial Services Director
  • Nicole Ng, Senior Financial Services Manager
  • Shalyn Lee, Senior Executive Wealth Director
  • Tan Chin Sian, Financial Services Director
  • Wesley Ee, Associate Wealth Director
  • Yugi Toh, Senior Executive Wealth Director
 Platinum Agency (four out of six criteria met)
  • Chiam Shu Yi, Wealth Director
  • Diana Ng, Financial Services Director
  • Joe Goh, Financial Services Director
  • Jaslyn Ng, Financial Services Director
  • Kenny Siew, Financial Services Director
  • Thomas Lee, Senior Executive Wealth Director
  • Tricia Tan, Senior Financial Services Director
  • Zinc Goh, Executive Wealth Director
Gold Agency (three out of six criteria met)
  • Alvis Thor, Group Financial Services Director
  • Andrew Ang, Financial Services Director
  • Gerald Wu, Executive Wealth Director
  • Jaden Wang, Executive Wealth Director
  • Jeffrey Yen, Senior Financial Services Manager
  • Jocelyn Kau, Senior Wealth Director
  • Josephine Ho, Financial Services Director
  • Ng Ling Hoong, Financial Services Manager
  • Shannon Loke, Group Financial Services Director
  • Tracy Chia, Financial Services Director
 Three-time consecutive Award winners
  • Augustine Seah, Senior Executive Wealth Director
  • Joyce Chan, Financial Services Director
  • Han Chi Teng, Financial Services Director
  • Jaslyn Ng, Financial Services Director
  • Jaden Wang, Executive Wealth Director


Prudential's agency force has continued to deliver strong results and a consistently growing number of qualifiers. In 2026, it had 1,425 MDRT qualifiers, including 186 Court of The Table (TOT) and 73 Top of the Table (TOT) qualifiers, as well as 29 MDRT COE Award winners.

Prudential continues to invest in capability building across its agency force through training and professional development pathways. These include the Financial Consultant Induction Programme (FCIP) for new joiners, which leads to an Institute of Banking and Finance Qualified (Level 1) certification, as well as leadership development tracks such as the Chartered Insurance Agency Manager designation.

The company also equips financial representatives to serve affluent and high-net-worth customers through its in-house High Net Worth Skill Up Series and external programmes including the Certified Affluent Wealth Adviser and Advanced Affluent Wealth Adviser courses by the Wealth Management Institute. In 2024, Prudential also enhanced its Management Associate Programme (MAP) to support fresh graduates and young professionals pursuing a career as financial representatives2.

Prudential has 5,400 financial representatives with its tied agency and financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, as of 31 December 2025.

1 For more information on criteria for MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.mdrtcenter.org/culture-of-excellence-awards
2 For more information about the enhanced Management Associate Programme, visit: https://www.prudential.com.sg/about/newsroom/press-release/2024/prudential-ramps-up-hiring

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Prudential Singapore

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TagTag:
Prudential Singapore MDRT awards Global MDRT Awards Bryan Phang

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