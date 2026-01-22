Corporate

Press release on second working day of 14th National Party Congress

January 22, 2026 | 09:19
The comments focused on key issues outlined in the congress documents as well as major matters of public concern. Discussions took place in a lively, candid and democratic atmosphere.
Delegates to the 14th National Party Congress at the congress hall on January 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hano – The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, on January 21, continued its full-day working session at the hall, focusing on discussions of congress documents.

In the morning, Politburo member, State President Luong Cuong chaired the session on behalf of the Congress’s Presidium.

During the morning sitting, 15 delegates representing various delegations and agencies raised opinions, including those from the Central Military Commission; the Party Committee of the Government; the Party Committee of the Central Public Security; the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and central mass organisations; the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy; the Hanoi Party Committee; the Party Committee of the National Assembly; the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; the Party Committee of the Ministry of Construction; the Party Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology; the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; the Party Committee of My Hao ward (Hung Yen province); and the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.

In the afternoon, Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, presided over the session on behalf of the Presidium.

During the afternoon sitting, 15 delegates from the following delegations and agencies presented their views: the Lam Dong provincial Party Committee; the Party Committee of Co To Special Zone (Quang Ninh province); the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee; the Party Committee of Tan Khanh Trung commune (Dong Thap province); the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs; the Party Committee of Sai Gon ward (Ho Chi Minh City); the Party Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics; the Party Committee of the Ministry of Finance; the Son La provincial Party Committee; the Party Committee of Phu Quoc Special Zone (An Giang province); the Party Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade; the Can Tho city Party Committee; the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies; and the Hue city Party Committee.

The comments focused on key issues outlined in the congress documents as well as major matters of public concern. Discussions took place in a lively, candid and democratic atmosphere. The Presidium respectfully acknowledged and highly appreciated the substantive presentations and the dedicated, thoughtful contributions made by the delegates. It also instructed the Documents Sub-committee to review and incorporate well-founded opinions to further refine the draft documents for submission to the Congress for decision.

Specific and specialised proposals will be submitted to the 14th Party Central Committee for consideration and elaboration in thematic resolutions and action programmes to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and further refine its content.

The Congress will continue its work on January 22 in accordance with the approved agenda.

By VNA

