Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Phancy issues positive profit alert for H1 2026

July 23, 2026 | 10:05
(0) user say
Phancy Group, listed under stock code 6682.HK, issued a positive profit alert for the first half of 2026, signalling stronger-than-expected financial performance for the period.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. ("Phancy" or the "Company"; stock code: 6682.HK) today announced a positive profit alert for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period"). Based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the Period, the Company expects to record a significant increase in operating revenue. Profit attributable to owners of the Company is also expected to show a substantial improvement from the loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, turning from loss to profit.

Solid revenue growth

During the Period, the Company expects to record operating revenue of approximately RMB3.2 billion to RMB4.0 billion, representing an estimated increase of about 22% to 52% compared with the same period in 2025. In addition, profit attributable to owners of the Company is expected to be in the range of approximately RMB90 million to RMB130 million, representing a marked improvement compared with the loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Growth drivers

The strong revenue growth has mainly been driven by the continued upgrade of the shared technology platform underpinning Phancy's various business lines. The enhanced platform capabilities have attracted more enterprise customers and stimulated demand. At the same time, the throughput efficiency of the Company's self-owned and leased computing power resource tokens has increased significantly, accelerating the release of token productivity and in turn supporting faster growth in operating revenue.

The expected turnaround in profit attributable to owners of the Company from loss to profit has primarily been attributable to three factors:
  • rapid growth of the Company's principal businesses;
  • a substantial improvement in sales expenses as a percentage of revenue compared with the same period last year, resulting in a healthier cost structure; and
  • a sharp year-on-year increase in net other income and gains, mainly due to an increase in the fair value of the Company's investment projects.
Phancy expects to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 by the end of August 2026. The Company will continue to pursue technological innovation and open collaboration, further enhance its full-stack AI cloud platform, and advance its "Token Factory" into more industry scenarios to unlock new-quality productivity.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Phancy Group Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PHANCY profit alert Positive profit alert Phancy Group

Related Contents

Phancy Group posts 35% revenue growth in first quarter 2026

Phancy Group posts 35% revenue growth in first quarter 2026

Phancy partners with Huanxi Media to pioneer AI entertainment ecosystem.

Phancy partners with Huanxi Media to pioneer AI entertainment ecosystem.

Phancy Group ranks number one in China's machine learning market

Phancy Group ranks number one in China's machine learning market

Phancy Group scales computing resources to boost API business

Phancy Group scales computing resources to boost API business

Phancy Group launches PhanthyModel

Phancy Group launches PhanthyModel

PHANCY reports RMB 7 billion revenue, achieves profitability

PHANCY reports RMB 7 billion revenue, achieves profitability

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

SCG calls for new growth model at Nikkei Asia Forum

SCG calls for new growth model at Nikkei Asia Forum

Nanyang Optical announces tender sale of Shenzhen inventory

Nanyang Optical announces tender sale of Shenzhen inventory

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Quantinuum appoints Chief Legal and People Officers

Quantinuum appoints Chief Legal and People Officers

HSI Donesafe wins Frost & Sullivan Pacific technology award

HSI Donesafe wins Frost & Sullivan Pacific technology award

LSBF Singapore launches School of Health Sciences

LSBF Singapore launches School of Health Sciences

STARTRADER launches 85 new US stock CFD instruments

STARTRADER launches 85 new US stock CFD instruments

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020