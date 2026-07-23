Vinhomes expands developments using 295m sqm land bank

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - Vinhomes (ticker: VHM), Vietnam's leading listed real estate developer, is transforming its extensive land bank, exceeding 295 million square meters as of December 31, 2025, into a pipeline of integrated urban developments that combine residential, commercial, public infrastructure and environmental stewardship within unified masterplans.

The launch ceremony of Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long.

The company's latest landmark project, Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long, a 6,200-hectare waterfront megacity overlooking UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay, embodies this strategic vision. Covering more than 6,200 hectares, the development positions itself as a potential "New Hanoi" on Vietnam's northeastern coast, offering an integrated ecosystem where people can live, work, invest and enjoy resort-style living with connectivity to the capital reduced to an estimated 23 minutes via future high-speed rail.Vinhomes' urban development strategy rests on two core pillars: the leverage of its strategic land bank advantage as a foundation for long-term urban planning, and the execution of this vision through globally benchmarked developments that integrate sustainability, smart infrastructure, and human-centred design.Vinhomes' land portfolio, the largest among Vietnamese developers, provides a foundation for thinking beyond individual projects to masterplan complete urban ecosystems capable of supporting millions of residents and generating sustainable economic activity over decades.Unlike conventional land accumulation strategies, Vinhomes has focused on securing strategic sites located along emerging transportation corridors, high-growth metropolitan areas, industrial clusters and tourism destinations. This approach enables the company to integrate transportation connectivity, environmental resilience, commercial opportunities and premium lifestyle infrastructure within a single framework.Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long illustrates this capability. Positioned along the Hanoi–Hai Phong–Quang Ninh economic corridor and adjacent to the future high-speed railway connecting Hanoi and Quang Ninh, the development is expected to fundamentally redefine regional mobility. Its natural setting further strengthens its competitive advantage: more than 2,500 hectares are dedicated to forests, waterways and ecological landscapes, including 680 hectares of naturally filtered seawater, approximately 200 kilometers of white-sand coastline, and over 660 hectares of Globe Ha Long Forest Park.The company's capacity to transform strategic land resources into globally competitive urban destinations is demonstrated across its development pipeline, with two flagship projects showcasing distinct models of sustainable urbanism.In the North of Vietnam, Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long is designed to become the world's first urban development pursuing ISO 37125, an emerging international framework for sustainable cities.The project incorporates a diverse residential portfolio, including villas, townhouses, shophouses and luxury apartments, distributed across six major districts, alongside an extensive collection of integrated destinations. These include internationally managed five-star hotels, integrated casino resorts, a 950-hectare golf destination comprising 12 courses, an 800-hectare mangrove fishing park, Wonder Marina, and a future Central Business District featuring 30- to 45-storey office towers designed to attract multinational companies and international investors.The development also prioritizes human capital through internationally recognized education and healthcare, including Vinschool, international schools, and an integrated medical ecosystem anchored by Vinmec Cleveland Clinic, alongside Vin New Horizon, positioned as Vietnam's largest retirement community.In the South, Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio demonstrates the company's ESG++-driven model for sustainable coastal urbanism. The project became the first official participant recognized by New7Wonders in the global campaign to identify the "7 Wonders of Future Cities."Vinhomes has introduced an expanded ESG++ framework incorporating five interconnected pillars: Environment, Social Responsibility, Governance, Regeneration and Climate Adaptation. Construction adopts advanced technologies such as K-DPM, which converts soft marine sediment into regenerative construction materials, reducing indirect emissions and limiting natural sand extraction.Future operations target 100% clean electricity generated through offshore wind, solar power and battery storage, while supporting 100% net-zero-emission mobility through electric vehicles and future high-speed rail connectivity. Vinhomes Green Paradise is also targeting internationally recognized certifications including BREEAM and ISO 37122.Dedicated environmental funds also support long-term mangrove reforestation and biodiversity conservation around the UNESCO-recognized Can Gio Biosphere Reserve.https://vinhomes.vn/en

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