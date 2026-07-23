Befar Group achieves mass production of 6N-grade hydrogen fluoride

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - On July 19, Shandong's Befar Group achieved a technological breakthrough in four key areas of process, engineering, testing, and filling to bring its high-purity hydrogen fluoride (HF) for semiconductor applications to the 6N grade (99.9999%). This milestone fills a production gap for high-purity hydrogen fluoride in Shandong Province.

Scene at the launch ceremony for Befar Group's electronic-grade high-purity hydrogen fluoride gas production and new product release

High-purity hydrogen fluoride is a key raw material used in semiconductor chip etching and cleaning processes, often referred to as the "chemical scalpel" of semiconductor manufacturing. The 6N-grade product is an essential material for advanced process nodes of 28 nanometers and below. For years, core production technologies for this grade have been mainly provided by overseas companies, with domestic supply heavily reliant on imports.Befar Group overcame key technical hurdles, including multi-stage distillation coupling, selection of low-precipitation equipment materials, cylinder cleanliness and protection, and precise detection of trace impurities. The company maintains key metal-ion impurity levels below 1 part per billion (ppb), solving the problem of secondary contamination throughout the entire production, storage, and transportation chain. To date, the company has completed the construction and commissioning of a 50-ton-per-year high-purity hydrogen fluoride cylinder filling line. Having obtained the cylinder filling license from the Shandong Special Equipment Inspection Institute, the company has begun introducing its products to major customers at home and abroad. This marks a complete closed loop from laboratory R&D to industrial-scale production.Thanks to its mass production capabilities, Befar Group will continue to deepen its expertise in high-end specialty gas technologies, expand its product portfolio of halogen-based electronic specialty gases, and develop electronic-grade hydrogen chloride, hydrogen bromide, and other series products. By increasing locally supplied capacity, the company aims to ensure the secure and stable operation of the semiconductor industry chain.

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