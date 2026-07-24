Alylytiq launches Automytiq AI research suite for SMEs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2026 - Market research consultancy Alylytiq LLP today announced the launch of Automytiq, a suite of AI-powered research solutions designed to make professional-grade market insights accessible to Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises.



For decades, professional market research has been the preserve of large corporates — the only players who could justify studies routinely costing tens of thousands of dollars. SMEs, who arguably have the least room for error, have been left to make market decisions on instinct. AI has now broken that equation. A commissioned study that would typically cost SGD 30,000 can be delivered through Automytiq for around SGD 6,000 — an 80 per cent reduction. The savings come from using AI to automate the most labour-intensive stages of the research process, while Alylytiq's senior researchers remain in the loop at every stage for interpretation and quality control.



Automytiq is a distinct, productised offering, separate from Alylytiq's core consulting practice. An Automytiq engagement runs to a standardised scope — sharply defined questions, streamlined fieldwork, and a focused report — which is what makes the lower price point possible. Alylytiq's bespoke engagements for corporate clients are a different service: fully custom-designed, senior-led from research design through to analysis and strategic recommendation, often spanning multiple markets and methodologies, and priced to reflect that depth. The firm positions Automytiq as extending professional research to businesses that could never access it, not as a repricing of its consulting work.



Automytiq covers the full research cycle through four connected solutions:



Market Intelligence. AI-assisted secondary research that maps an SME's target market — market size, competitor landscape, and customer trends — drawing on licensed and publicly available data sources.



Guided Brief-to-Proposal. A simple structured questionnaire captures what the business owner wants to learn. Automytiq transforms those answers into a full research proposal, giving SMEs a professionally scoped study without needing in-house research expertise.



Automated Research Design. Approved proposals are converted directly into fieldwork-ready research instruments — discussion guides, screeners, and questionnaires — cutting design time from weeks to days.



Bespoke Story Reporting. Once data is collected, Automytiq translates the raw results into fully customised reports built around a narrative that tells the business what the numbers mean and what to do next — not a template dashboard.



Automytiq has already been deployed in live client work. For SME payments fintech Handshake Finance, Alylytiq used Automytiq to map the company's target market and competitive landscape, sharpening the focus of its go-to-market efforts. For business consultancy Anton Solutions Group, the platform supported a larger client engagement by delivering insights into financial risk management opportunities across new markets.



Anton Solutions Group, which engaged Alylytiq on a client project, said it was "genuinely impressed" by the firm's approach. Using AI, a short discovery call, and a focused questionnaire, Alylytiq delivered a comprehensive primary research report within a day, enabling a faster transition into in-depth market analysis. The consultancy added that it looks forward to referring suitable projects to Alylytiq.



"As an early-stage company, every dollar and every week counts. Alylytiq gave us a clear, evidence-based picture of our market, our competition, and the customers we should lead with — and just as importantly, told us which questions still needed real fieldwork to answer. It sharpened decisions we would otherwise have made on instinct, at a price a company our size could actually justify," said Christopher Chan, Co-Founder of Handshake Finance.



"SMEs make the same high-stakes decisions large corporates do — which market to enter, which customers to serve, where to spend a limited marketing dollar — but they've been asked to make them on gut feel because proper research was priced for someone else," said Wei Shen, Founder and Principal Strategist of Alylytiq.



The launch lands in the middle of a wider debate about whether AI is making professional research obsolete. Alylytiq's position is that the barrier for SMEs was never just cost — it was expertise: knowing what to ask, how to structure a research question, and how to tell when an answer is wrong.



"Any business owner can ask a chatbot for a market estimate today. The problem is they have no way of telling whether that answer is grounded in real data or invented — and acting on a confident wrong answer costs far more than a study ever would," said Wei Shen. "That's why Automytiq isn't a tool we hand over. Our senior researchers design the questions and validate every output before it reaches the client. The AI changes the economics; the humans protect the answer."



Automytiq is available to Singapore SMEs now. Businesses can learn more at www.alylytiq.com.



https://www.alylytiq.com/

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