BDMS launches $865m WellEra Bangkok wellness complex

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), one of Asia-Pacific's leading healthcare providers, has unveiled WellEra Bangkok, an approximately US$865 million (THB 29 billion) wellness-integrated development that reimagines how the built environment can actively support healthier, longer lives.

Scheduled to open in 2030, WellEra defines a new paradigm for wellness real estate, integrating Scientific Wellness, preventive healthcare, luxury residences, hospitality and lifestyle within a single ecosystem. Developed under the concept "The DNA of World Well-Living," the project combines BDMS' medical expertise with the hospitality excellence of Capella Hotel Group as its residential partner, which will introduce Thailand's first Capella Residences as the branded residential component of the development.The launch comes as longevity reshapes global consumer priorities. While life expectancy continues to increase, healthy life expectancy or healthspan has not kept pace, fueling growing demand for preventive healthcare, personalized medicine and environments that promote long-term wellbeing."Healthcare is no longer defined solely by hospitals," said Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, Chairperson of the Executive Committee and President of BDMS. "The next frontier is creating environments that help people stay healthier for longer. WellEra reflects our vision that health should be embedded into the places where people live, work and connect, making wellbeing part of everyday life rather than something people seek only when they become ill."Unlike conventional luxury developments that simply add wellness amenities, WellEra is rooted in the Scientific Wellness philosophy pioneered by BDMS Wellness Clinic. Over more than two decades, BDMS Wellness Clinic has helped shape preventive and personalized healthcare through clinical practice, scientific research and real-world health insights. Today, that expertise has been translated into WellEra through the proprietary 6S+ Living Framework; a holistic approach built around six dimensions of healthy longevity: Sleep, Strong, Soul, Smart, Social and Span, together with evidence-based environmental principles (Surrounding) covering air, water, light, sound and thermal comfort. The result is a living environment where architecture, environmental engineering and personalized healthcare work together, allowing the home itself to become an integral part of preventive healthcare.The development comprises four interconnected components: BDMS Wellness Clinic, Capella Residences Bangkok at WellEra, an Urban Wellness Retreat and Lifestyle Retail, creating a continuous ecosystem that supports prevention, recovery and long-term wellbeing."Scientific evidence shows that our health is shaped not only by genetics or medicine, but also by the environments we experience every day," said Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Group. "WellEra transforms decades of medical knowledge into a living ecosystem where architecture, technology and personalized healthcare work together to extend not only lifespan, but healthspan. Our ambition is to make the home itself an integral part of preventive healthcare."Spanning more than 2 million square feet (over 200,000 square metres), WellEra has been designed to achieve internationally recognised wellness and sustainability standards, including WELL Platinum, LEED Gold and Fitwel 3-Star certifications. Residents will also benefit from Healthcare Humanware by BDMS—a personalized healthcare ecosystem providing 24-hour clinical support, preventive health services and lifelong wellness management.WellEra marks BDMS' evolution beyond healthcare, translating decades of Scientific Wellness expertise into a new model for healthspan-oriented, wellness-integrated living in Asia.please visit www.wellerabangkok.com.

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